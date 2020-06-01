Attorney General Mark Herring recently sent more than 100 warning letters to businesses in response to more than 500 price gouging complaints stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The warning letters are just the tip of an emerging state and federal law enforcement spear targeting the activity of businesses during this crisis. Unfortunately, many businesses might not be prepared for the scrutiny they could soon find themselves facing.
The loss of life caused by COVID-19 is heart wrenching. The economic consequences for families and business are severe, with the full extent unknown for some time. No industry or sector of our life, economy or government has been spared from some kind of suffering, consequence or change.
That scale and scope of the COVID-19 fallout is also what makes this such an important legal issue as well.
Under federal and state law, declarations of emergency by national or state leaders trigger increased scrutiny of business and commercial practices. Typically, these declarations follow natural disasters — think hurricanes, tornadoes or severe storms.
Construction, building repair and insurance businesses are familiar with anti-price-gouging, anti-bribery, and anti-fraud laws and policies that follow declarations of emergency, and often have such measures implemented in their regular course of business because of the frequency of these natural events.
However, the scale of the COVID-19 pandemic has led to an unprecedented nationwide emergency and individual state declarations in all 50 states, including Virginia.
That means the same criminal implications that follow businesses operating after natural disasters are now being laser-focused on industries not typically in their glare.
In other words, a small or medium-sized business not normally concerned with fraud and price-gouging suddenly might find itself staring down federal or state prosecutors.
It is clear that prosecutors, following the lead of elected leaders, are taking this very seriously, looking far and wide for potentially fraudulent or illegal activity stemming from the pandemic.
The price gouging warning letters from Herring follow an early April warning against such activity. Virginia’s statute addressing price gouging is broad and forbids “unconscionable prices” that “grossly exceeded” the price 10 days prior to the emergency declaration in the state.
The state health commissioner also has warned health care providers about prescribing practices and hoarding medications during the pandemic.
In March, Virginia law enforcement formed a joint federal and state “Coronavirus Fraud Task Force.” Led by the federal prosecutors, teams of federal and state agencies — including the Virginia State Police and the Federal Bureau of Investigations — are pursuing complaints of fraud, price gouging, bribery and other supply-chain issues.
Similar task forces in other states moved quickly to make good on their warnings about price gouging and fraud, bringing criminal charges against retailers who marked up N95 masks, or sold fake COVID-19 test kits.
But the scrutiny does not end there.
Businesses can expect prosecutors to look at applications for federal and state relief funds. By the end of May, federal prosecutors in Georgia, New York, California, Texas and Rhode Island already had charged cases related to either fraudulent statements in applying for federal stimulus funds, or misusing the funds.
Federal officials are pursuing companies suspected of misleading the public about treatments and testing, scouring websites, social media and press releases of businesses offering COVID-19 products or services.
And, of course, they pay special attention to increased prices on goods that are not necessarily deemed scarce but otherwise could be deemed essential. Think hand sanitizer.
The current climate will favor aggressive prosecutions arising from the pandemic. Those who find themselves under investigation will be not given the benefit of the doubt by prosecutors. And, it’s very likely these cases will involve businesses ill-equipped to handle the rigors of a federal or state investigation.
The clear public statements of elected officials, as well as the early actions of prosecutors, should be a warning to any potentially bad actors and a cautionary tale to any individual or business operating in this pandemic.
Your business practices, standards and procedures could be under a microscope. Stay on top of various state and federal regulations, keep good records, and act proactively to develop policies and document your decision making.
When prosecutors come knocking, it will be too late.
