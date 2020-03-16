This year’s commemoration of the 40th anniversary of the Refugee Act of 1980 is bittersweet. Forty years ago, the U.S. Senate unanimously passed landmark legislation that standardized refugee admission and resettlement, while instituting a clear yet flexible policy to respond to humanitarian emergencies. The law established a permanent and systematic procedure for the admission to the United States for refugees of special humanitarian concern and specified the provisions for refugee resettlement and absorption.
The bill was signed by President Jimmy Carter, but the legislation was truly bipartisan.
As a beneficiary of the Refugee Act, I believe in the refugees we welcome — the unlimited potential they bring with them to their new country, and all that they contribute to the U.S. as a nation of immigrants. This is what Health, Education and Welfare Secretary Joseph Califano said in 1979 in testimony prior to the enactment of the Refugee Act:
“...Just as our parents and grandparents enriched the United States, these new refugees are enriching this nation. They are working hard, saving, trying. The burdens they place on our system of social services are manageable and temporary; what stands out is their eagerness to contribute.”
The 1980 Refugee Act codified America’s recognition of the personhood of refugees living on the margins of everyday life — whether warehoused in refugee camps or in squalid urban areas. The law boldly and unequivocally asserted America’s commitment to restoring the lives of persons who were persecuted and forced to flee their own countries. America offered a home to the dispossessed and a sense of belonging to the stateless.
Times have changed. Today, America has slammed the door and nailed it shut to refugees worldwide. The historic low of the annual refugee admissions ceiling — down to 18,000 from an average of 95,000 — is symptomatic of an administration that has closed its eyes to a fundamental truth of American prosperity.
We are a nation built by refugees and immigrants.
What has led America to stray from the values and principles that have propelled us upward on our steady rise to global leadership?
America has periodically experienced anti-immigrant and anti-refugee waves. For example, the resettlement of Vietnamese refugees in the 1970s was widely unpopular. The U.S. withdrawal of troops from South Vietnam left many Americans feeling less than hospitable toward the Vietnamese people — whether friend or foe. In 1975, polls showed little support for welcoming them — 37% for and 49% against, with 14% uncertain.
Congress was disinclined as well. There was intense bipartisan opposition to the proposed Indochina Migration and Refugee Assistance Act of 1975 for reasons that sound familiar today — the cost was too high, refugees would take jobs away from American workers and they would be unable to adjust to the American way of life.
Yet, President Gerald Ford, in the face of widespread opposition, held his ground and signed the Indochina Migration and Refugee Assistance Act in 1975, resettling 130,000 refugees from South Vietnam, Cambodia and Laos, paving the way for the Refugee Act of 1980.
“We’re a country built by immigrants from all areas of the world, and we’ve always been a very humanitarian nation…” said an unbending president. In this one sentence, Ford not only conveyed the nature of our American value system, and clearly acknowledged the role refugees and other immigrants play in our nation.
By 1980, the pendulum had swung back to America’s principled stand on the plight of the stateless. The Refugee Act of 1980 was a milestone in American history and a reminder in this intensely polarized atmosphere that the American value of welcoming the stranger has always been a bipartisan initiative and we admitted 207,000 refugees, mostly from East Asia.
Americans need to reassess the current narrative that debases and demeans the strangers showing up at our door. We need to remember that all of us, except for Native Americans and African Americans, are descended from strangers knocking on America’s door seeking safety, freedom and opportunity.
We have temporarily lost our moral bearing. However, our American character is based on fundamental values that embrace compassion, equal rights, equal opportunities and equal responsibilities.
In return, America prospers — built by those who have placed their bets on the idea of America, e pluribus unum. Our country was built by immigrants and refugees, and it continues to get stronger because of the refugees and immigrants it welcomes — not in spite of them. If anyone says differently, then it’s clear that they haven’t ever met a refugee.
