By Fred Orelove and Jack Brandt
Individuals who have watched Gov. Ralph Northam’s televised press briefings on the coronavirus likely have noticed the presence of a qualified American Sign Language (ASL) interpreter, thereby allowing deaf citizens to directly receive critical information affecting all Virginians. This routine use of ASL interpreters is appropriate, as is providing emergency messaging in audio and large print formats for people who are blind or have low vision.
Our country had a series of wake-up calls over the past two decades, including the 9/11 attacks in 2001 and Hurricane Katrina in 2005. Plans for people with disabilities were either nonexistent or poorly conceived, leaving many of them to fend for themselves. Federal emergency preparedness has improved in the intervening years, and states have created detailed plans and procedures for addressing the needs of people with disabilities.
The current COVID-19 pandemic, however, is of a different scale and substance. The novel coronavirus respects no boundaries. It has caused serious illness and death across broad swaths of our country.
Those most at risk have underlying health conditions. We are watching health care workers doing heroic (almost miraculous) work, making split-second decisions about how and, indeed, whether to treat their patients.
The special status of people with disabilities must be kept in mind by health care and other professionals who are charged with making treatment decisions. On March 28, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services issued a bulletin that stated: “HHS is committed to leaving no one behind during an emergency ... Persons with disabilities ... should not be put at the end of the line for health services during emergencies.”
On April 3, six national advocacy organizations issued guiding principles for avoiding disability discrimination in treatment rationing. Several of the most essential principles are:
- The lives of people with disabilities are equally worthy and valuable as those of people without disabilities.
- People with disabilities must have an equal opportunity to receive life-sustaining treatment.
- Doctors and triage teams must refrain from employing assumptions and stereotypes about the worth or quality of the life of a person with a disability in making decisions about medical treatment.
Most doctors, nurses or health care administrators would state they have no biases against people with disabilities. However, research indicates that people without disabilities tend to rate the quality of life of disabled people lower than someone with a disability would. In hospital wards across the country, overworked and stressed physicians, sometimes with limited resources, are making decisions whether to initiate or sustain treatment.
People with disabilities and their advocates want states to proactively issue statements and to rewrite their emergency procedures. Diagnostic categories, such as intellectual or physical disabilities, should not be included in those decisions.
Many people with disabilities who do not get sick, or who might contract COVID-19 and recover, will face other concerns once the immediate crisis has abated. With a huge influx of dollars to expand unemployment insurance, what effect will that have on the asset limit restrictions of government programs? Will people with disabilities lose access to Medicaid, which provides many with in-home direct service providers and medications?
All of these concerns are real and will need to be addressed. For now, however, it is vital that no actions be taken that restrict full and equal access to treatment for all of our citizens, including those who might be vulnerable.
