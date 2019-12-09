While recent reports tell a mixed tale about America’s economic health, one bright spot is that restaurants are on a growth trajectory that continues to outpace the broader economy. But while our foot is on the accelerator, a major roadblock lies in front of us that could have major repercussions on our ability to expand, hire and grow.
The whole issue dates back to 2017 and a simple, inadvertent tax code error. Congress passed the much-needed tax reform bill that was intended to provide tax relief for businesses and allow Americans to keep more of their hard-earned money.
When the legislation was drafted, Congress combined restaurant and retail improvements into one category for depreciation called “qualified improvement property” (QIP). This is the tax recovery period for things like new leases, building improvements and major equipment purchases.
However, due to a drafting error, QIP was assigned a 39-year recovery period by default instead of the intended 15 years — more than double the recovery time. Furthermore, this “QIP glitch” blocks restaurants from taking advantage of bonus depreciation, which allows immediate full expensing for these improvements from 2018 through the end of 2022.
All of this might sound like tedious bean-counting, but the impact is immense. Restaurants operate with high expenses and therefore run on very slim margins. Glory Days Grill is a prime example.
We opened our first restaurant in 1996 in Burke, located in Fairfax County. Unlike many other city restaurant concepts, we are an embedded part of your suburban neighborhoods — a local neighborhood grill and bar right around the corner from your home where you can gather with friends to celebrate a team victory or watch Monday night football.
In a little more than two decades we’ve expanded to 21 company-owned locations in Virginia and Maryland. We also have franchise operations in 16 locations: two in Richmond, 13 in Tampa, Fla., and one in Raleigh, N.C., and more on the way.
To keep this success going we have to keep up with the times. Our company motto is to “Stay Modern” and always keep our restaurants like new. That means we have to maintain an aggressive remodeling schedule across all of our establishments.
Depending on our lease term, we could invest in major remodeling and upgrades approximately every five years. This includes everything from changing flooring to installing energy efficient lighting and upgrading TVs. We make the necessary investments to keep our establishments inviting to our customers. And that’s just the front of the house.
Behind the scenes we are constantly upgrading our equipment including grills, fryers and warmers — all expensive equipment. A typical remodel for us can cost as much as $200,000 to $300,000 for one location. When you multiply that by more than 37 establishments, the numbers are significant. To make the most of these investments we have historically taken advantage of the bonus depreciation and the 15-year depreciation to recover the costs.
The quicker depreciation schedule allows us to reallocate dollars elsewhere in the business, especially to our most critical asset — our employees. To date, Glory Days employs nearly 1,700 people. Almost half of our 105 managers came through the ranks internally. They started as bussers, dishwashers, bartenders and wait staff at hourly rates. They’ve worked hard to become team captains and eventually become managers.
Between our competitive pay, benefits and work environment, I’m proud of the opportunities and career mobility that we’ve given our employees and with an under 20% turnover rate, people stay with us for a long time.
The 39-year depreciation schedule is an untenable setback for our industry. Every dollar unnecessarily spent is a dollar we have not spent on our employees and growing our operations. My restaurant colleagues agree that the QIP glitch is one of the top challenges facing our industry right now and Congress needs to act quickly to fix this mistake.
The Restoring Investment in Improvements Act has been introduced in both the House and Senate and has support from both sides of the aisle. I strongly urge Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine and the rest of Virginia’s congressional delegation to support this vital bill so restaurants can keep expanding, hiring both entry level and experienced workers, and growing our economy.
