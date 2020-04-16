One of my earliest memories is the death of a childhood playmate. She was just 6 years old when she was accidentally shot and killed by her young cousin. The two of them had been playing in a bedroom when they found a loaded gun in the nightstand. In an instant, she was gone. As my parents and I grieved with her family the next day, her mother said, through eyes swollen shut, “I’ve cried so much that I don’t even have any tears left.” The pain of her words have remained with me, for more than 50 years.
On Friday, April 10, Gov. Ralph Northam signed into law House Bill 1083, a gun safety measure that places increased responsibility on gun owners to secure their weapons so that more families do not face similar tragedies. Significantly, the governor passed other commonsense gun bills that add further safety and protections for Virginia families.
As I frequently say while speaking at community gatherings, our tragic reality is that hardly any family has remained untouched by gun violence. I have lost a friend through suicide by a gun that he purchased and used on himself that same day. I have cried with friends as they mourned the loss of family members through violent gun assaults. And I have listened to women describe the terrors of domestic violence in which intimate partners attempted or threatened to kill them, in front of their children, with guns. For each of us in Virginia, the graphic horrors of the Virginia Tech shootings felt personal and visceral, especially for those who teach or work at educational institutions. We felt that same horror again with the tragedy in Virginia Beach.
The gun safety measures that the governor signed this past Friday signal a new beginning for Virginians around the issues of gun violence prevention. In 2019, an unprecedented groundswell of community activism and grassroots support for gun safety totally upended our former status quo and legislative inaction on this issue. We elected “gun sense” candidates who are committed to taking action, including me.
For too long, the voices of everyday Virginians seeking legislative action in order to protect themselves and their loved ones from gun violence went unheard; too many lawmakers acquiesced to the demands of the gun lobby. This inaction resulted in weak gun laws that allowed people who are legally prohibited from getting a gun to slip through loopholes and easily get their hands on weapons. The lax laws presented others with almost limitless opportunities for interstate gun trafficking. Year after year, Virginians dealt with the difficult realities of gun violence that ravaged our communities. Between 2009 and 2018, the rate of gun deaths in the commonwealth rose by 14%.
The empty rhetoric and inaction from elected officials spurred voters to look at gun violence differently. In 2017, when deciding whom to support, voters considered a candidate’s view on guns as the third most important factor, just behind health care (34%) and the economy (37%). By 2019, however, after the legislature refused to vote on gun violence prevention measures in a special session following the tragic mass shooting in Virginia Beach, these rankings had flipped. For a plurality of voters in the commonwealth, a candidate’s view on guns had become the most important factor in determining whom to support.
Gun safety was a deciding factor in why I chose to run for office. It took a lot of work to elect gun safety candidates. Activists and supporters throughout Virginia knocked on tens of thousands of doors and made hundreds of thousands of calls to talk to their neighbors about using their power of the ballot box to vote for gun sense.
As a result, we now have passed the laws we were elected to enact: requiring background checks on all gun sales, an extreme risk protection law, a one-handgun-a-month law, strengthening the commonwealth’s domestic violence statutes, along with a host of other gun violence prevention laws. In addition to these legislative efforts, we prioritized funding in the budget dedicated to community-based organizations to identify those most at risk of being a victim of gun violence so that we can give them the resources they need to stop the cycle of violence.
Despite the frequent and, at times, threatening statements made from those opposed to common sense, Virginia gun safety activists and supporters have continued to stand up and speak out about the need for basic gun safety measures. Our legislative actions are the results of that important advocacy.
If I’ve learned one thing in the past year, it’s that, sadly, far too many families have been touched by the trauma of gun violence and that the vast majority of Virginia families want to ensure that their children live in safe, healthy communities. Effective policy decisions help to define, secure and promote the well-being of all Virginians.
The main things to come from all these new ‘laws’ is the anti gun folks feeling better and convincing themselves they’re safer!
