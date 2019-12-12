Gov. Ralph Northam’s recently announced proposal to create more affordable pathways to community college programs leading to high-demand jobs for low- and middle-income Virginians is true to the original promise of Virginia’s Community Colleges.
Founded in 1966, our colleges were created to do what no one else would: expand affordable access to higher education and workforce training opportunities. The governor’s proposal strikes at both of those priorities.
The plan places higher education into reach for more Virginia families by making programs in select fields more affordable than ever before. While this is not a “free community college” nor a “promise” program, the end result would greatly reduce — if not eliminate — how much money students would spend out of their own pocket to pursue select pathways in high-demand fields. The governor’s plan also provides for textbook costs and other cost-of-living expenses that could help those who have to work while going to school, a reality for nearly all community college students.
Speaking of our students, the plan is designed to better fit the realities of their lives. The vast majority of our students today work at least part-time and pursue college part-time. Many work more than one job while doing that, and often require much more than two years to complete an associate degree, if they ever do.
Our career-focused programs that would be eligible for the governor’s plan have been redesigned with those everyday life challenges in mind. Our community colleges have partnered with employers to transform programs to put skills first and allow students to earn stackable completion certificates as they move through their training. This allows a student to start and stop (while working) without losing academic progress along the way to that associate degree. That represents a significant departure from most traditional academic programs. However, we believe that the value the student gains from even that first credential, especially in terms of employability, is more than worth it.
Importantly, the plan also helps Virginia businesses by prioritizing the career fields in which employers generally have the hardest time finding skilled job applicants. That includes health care, information technology and computer science, manufacturing and skilled trades, early childhood education and public safety.
There are good jobs available today in those fields — positions that offer steady, full-time hours, health care and benefits, and the salary needed to support a family. Despite the commonwealth’s historically low unemployment rate, or perhaps because of it, we need to help more people gain the skills necessary to earn one of those jobs. The Virginia Chamber of Commerce says finding and developing talent is the top concern of companies across the commonwealth.
Roughly half the states around the country have enacted programs to make community college programs more affordable and accessible, including practically all of Virginia’s neighbors. In studying those efforts, Virginia has been able to learn what works and what doesn’t. In offering a comparatively modest program that fits Virginia’s fiscal reality, we help more individuals find a chance at the American Dream; we help more companies find the talent they need to compete across Virginia, the nation and beyond; and we bolster both Virginia’s competitiveness and income tax-reliant General Fund.
My entire professional career happened simply because a community college was willing to take a chance on me. Raised by a single mom, in a working class family, I often think back to those days and consider how decisions we make and initiatives we take would matter to my family back then. And I consider the families who are living similar lives today and how they can be affected. I believe in the potential of the governor’s plan and what it can offer those families. And that’s the conversation we bring to General Assembly members as they consider this priority in the upcoming legislative session.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.