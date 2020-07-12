As America starts to go back to work after the coronavirus lockdowns, we must reckon with the systemic challenges the shutdowns have revealed about our workforce; and do all that we can to avoid a sustained period of high unemployment, and the associated social and economic fallout. We must focus on the most economically vulnerable segment of our economy: the lowest earners working in the most economically exposed sectors. There never has been a more critical time to invest in retraining and reskilling people to help get them back to work in high-demand industries, and to make our workforce more resilient in the face of future threats.
Since the middle of March, more than 48 million Americans have filed for unemployment insurance. Lower-income households have been the hardest hit: Almost 40% of families living on less than $40,000 were impacted by layoffs and furloughs by early April, compared to just 13% of households making more than $100,000.
In my home state of Virginia, nearly 940,000 people have filed for unemployment since the beginning of the pandemic, pushing our unemployment rate into double digits for the first time in the four decades of data collection. Even in normal times, many families in the commonwealth live paycheck to paycheck on subpar wages.
Workers in lower-paid industries have disproportionately been impacted by pandemic-related layoffs. At a time when Virginia employers in sectors such as technology, health care and manufacturing are expecting to have tens of thousands of job openings over the next few years, people in lower-paying jobs most vulnerable to layoffs are stuck because they lack the credentials to work in more dynamic sectors.
An estimated 53% of all jobs in the U.S. labor market are classified as “middle skill,” meaning they require more than a high school diploma, but not a college degree. But only 43% of workers have the training they need to qualify for those jobs. One effective way to close this opportunity gap is through short-term workforce credentialing programs that enable people to attain specialized skills for full-time jobs needed across the country.
Today, many community colleges offer affordable, career-focused job training courses for students of all ages looking to gain skills in highly specialized jobs like computer network support specialist, nursing assistant, electrician and welder. These programs can become even more effective when those institutions partner with employers looking to hire trained workers.
Given the gravity of our current unemployment crisis, what we need right now is to provide our workers with both a job retraining certification credential and a direct pipeline to in-demand job opportunities that will be available at some of our leading businesses across our country. Thankfully, the existing job training infrastructure in place at many community colleges allows states to make this possible — and quickly.
In Virginia, we are doing just that through the Virginia Ready Initiative (VA Ready). This is a new partnership with 20 of our state’s leading businesses and the Virginia Community College System’s 23 schools, to equip people who are out of work with the required skills for in-demand jobs in high-growth sectors.
As part of this program, VA Ready scholars will receive a $1,000 financial incentive to complete a 6-to-12-week training program in high-demand sectors like technology, health care and skilled trades. Virginia increasingly is becoming a high-tech state, with the second-highest concentration of tech workers in the U.S. VA Ready’s business partners, who in addition to private donations help fund this initiative, also provide VA Ready Scholars with access to job interviews. They also develop stronger relationships with the community colleges to provide input on credential program curricula and ensure courses reflect current needs in the employment market.
Calls to retrain the American workforce have been ringing for decades. Those calls ring more loudly and urgently today. Americans’ work ethic, coupled with positive and pragmatic public-private partnerships, can not only infuse hope into the lives of displaced workers in the immediate but also establish a more resilient workforce for the future.
We have the resources and the talent to get it done. My hope is that VA Ready can be a model for how we can get America back to work and improve lives. Fueled by so many Virginians’ desires to reclaim a sense of pride and hope, re-equipping them with the skills to succeed in high-growth sectors is key to getting tens of thousands of Virginians — and possibly millions of Americans — back to work. Working together to create a more resilient workforce is the key to making a lasting impact.
