A recent, massive, four-alarm fire engulfed and quickly destroyed what would have been a five-story, wood-framed condominium in Alexandria. The heat and smoke emitted from the fire were intense enough that they were picked up by National Weather Service radar. Three people, including two firefighters, were hospitalized for resultant injuries. The fire, described by local firefighters as “rapid and intense,” ultimately spread to five adjacent buildings, as well as numerous townhouses and single-family homes. Traffic in both directions on nearby Richmond Highway was brought to a halt. Firefighters were still on the scene nearly a week after the fire, extinguishing “hotspots.”
A silver lining to this tragic fire is that, at least this time, no lives were lost. In too many similar instances, however, American communities have not escaped unscathed.
Since 2009, the incidence of wood-framed construction and multiunit residential fires has catapulted. This increase aligns almost exactly with a nationwide trend of relaxed building codes, which began after the housing crisis of 2009. The idea was to mitigate financial losses in construction by cutting upfront construction costs, as wood is viewed by some industry experts as a cheap alternative to other building materials. Unfortunately, this cheap, upfront philosophy does not account for sustainability, durability or safety, nor the premise that multiunit housing represents an investment in our communities. When building with wood, you get what you pay for.
It didn’t take my 25 years in the architecture and construction industry to understand that multiunit residential structures and wood framing simply do not mix. As a young architect, I came to learn that as experts in our field, we must engineer and construct our structures and our communities with a firm commitment to the future. Yet some of my colleagues — people whom I respect, some whom I revere as artists — continue to discard common sense and societal responsibility in the name of the misguided, disproven perception that wood bears any superiority in modern, multistory construction.
So why do some project managers still choose wood? Why the resistance to change, given technological advances in alternate building materials and the staggering numbers of wood-framed construction fires?
I’m afraid that it all comes back to the building codes — or rather, the driving impetus behind them. The problem, I fear, is systemic rather than logistical. While the instances of residential fires continue to rise, the timber industry, its lobbyists and its pocketed legislators continue to dismiss wood-framed fires as fated, albeit tragic, occurrences. And a certain, regrettable sect of the construction industry concurs, because sometimes it’s easier for investors to turn a quick buck with wood. Shame.
We can prevent these fires, and thus we are morally obligated to do so. The logic here is simple — the same logic used in the federal mandate that cars come equipped with seat belts and airbags, or that medicines pass inspection before they’re made publicly available. To strip building codes of the very basic tenets that protect builders, residents and first responders from harm seems retrogressive at best.
Currently, Virginia laws allow for wood-framed construction in residential units up to five stories tall. The safety risk inherent in wood-framed construction poses far too great a threat to allow these laws to remain. All across America, municipalities — from Los Angeles to Boston — are considering legislation to restrict this kind of negligent coding. Going forward, it is paramount that lawmakers prioritize the safety of their communities and not the wood industry’s bank accounts.
It is beyond my imagination to conceive an argument that justifies combustible materials in residential, multiunit construction. Yet the arguments continue to be made. It is my deepest hope that our decision-makers stop listening.
To all you Libertarians out there, have a care. Consider the first-responders who come upon somebody who just went through the windshield and quit grousing about how the seat belt law infringes on your right to be stupid. Do you tell your kids not to bother with seat belts too?
I agree with Gregg Lewis -- what the relaxed building code does is allow the lumber industry and builder to externalize a cost by dumping it on everybody else while they make a profit. It's no different than dumping chemical waste in the James River.
We had a similar fire about 10 years ago in a mid-rise wood-framed apartment building at Broad St. & Shafer St. The city learned its lesson and beefed up its code and building inspections. People complain about slow permitting and inspections, but one reason for these is a renewed appreciation for building safety.
This fellow must have financial interests in the metal framing industry. His example of seat belts is wrong, wearing a belt only protects the individual not the other guy. this is why forcing people to use them in government intrusion. If one does not care about their own safety it is their business and theirs alone.
Gregg, apartments are full of combustible material.
