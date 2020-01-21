In Hamlet’s memorable Advice to the Players, Shakespeare opines that the purpose of theater is to “hold, as ‘twere, the mirror up to nature.”
In 1917, on Mirror Alley in Old Town Zurich, three world-renowned celebrities inadvertently created a real-life mini-drama of their own. Each had come to Switzerland to seek refuge from the chaos of World War I. They were Irish novelist James Joyce, Romanian champion of the Dadaist movement Tristan Tzara and Russian iconoclast Vladimir Lenin. Think of it as, “A novelist, an artiste and a revolutionary walk into a bar...”
The bar was the Cabaret Voltaire, an avant-garde night club founded for artistic and political purposes. Into this joke also walked Henry Carr, an unsuspecting English consular official whom Joyce cast as Algernon in his amateur production of Oscar Wilde’s “The Importance of Being Earnest.” This bizarre confluence of disparate geniuses and one innocent everyman inspired the great British playwright Tom Stoppard to write his 1970s political comedy, “Travesties.” On Mirror Alley (this really was its name — Spiegelgasse), these titanic “players” reflected life at its worst. They picked battles with each other at every turn, creating a mini war of their own — there in the middle of neutral Switzerland.
As we now reflect on the political dramas that are supercharging our current events, this cautionary tale from days gone by seems particularly relevant. Great plays are like that. They encourage us to see our time in the context of all times. They “hold, as ‘twere, the mirror up to nature.”
In 2005, a lawyer, a theater producer and a city planner walked into a church in Richmond. They founded the Acts of Faith Festival which, for the past 16 years, has suggested that we use the art form of theater not to create more chaos, but to view our often-chaotic landscape through the prism of civil discourse.
On Monday, Jan. 27, 12 theaters and 13 congregations will come together for the kickoff event launching this year’s iteration of Richmond’s Acts of Faith Festival. The free event will take place at the Cultural Arts Center at Glen Allen at 7 p.m. and it is open to the public. No reservations are required. With special appearances from many of RVA’s favorite theater artists, the preview event will feature scenes from 14 plays, including Stoppard’s “Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead” (Quill Theatre), August Wilson’s “Fences” (Virginia Rep), and “Bloomsday,” inspired by characters from Joyce’s “Ulysses” (CAT Theatre). Other plays to be showcased include Richmond Triangle Players’ production of “The Cake,” Swift Creek Mill’s period musical “Daddy Long Legs,” Cadence Theatre’s “Small Mouth Sounds,” and TheatreLAB’s “The Revolutionists.” For younger audience members, the festival will include “Harriet Tubman and the Underground Railroad” at Virginia Rep’s Children’s Theatre and “Unsung Heroes” at Swift Creek Mill. Along with “Sacred City Alive” at 5th Wall Theatre, these three productions are written by local playwrights.
The plays have always been only one part of the festival. Of equal importance are the post-show talkbacks, most of which are co-led by theater artists and leaders of local faith communities. In keeping with the Biblical advice found in James 3:17, all participants are asked to deliver their diverse and heartfelt opinions with open-mindedness and respect. “But the wisdom from above is first pure, then peaceable, gentle, open to reason, full of mercy and good fruits, impartial and sincere.” There is no expectation that all participants in post-show discussions will be in agreement with each other. In fact, respectful disagreement is welcomed, as all participants seek a just resolution to conflict. As stated in the Quran (60:8), “God does not forbid you from being good to those who have not fought you in the religion or driven you from your homes, or from being just towards them. God loves those who are just.”
Since its founding, the Acts of Faith Festival has been convened by Second Presbyterian Church. But participating congregations come from all denominations and the festival is multifaith.
In all times, intelligent, well-intentioned people have passionately disagreed about fundamental issues. But progress comes not from those who shout the loudest, but from those who have learned to listen and consider with open hearts and minds.
