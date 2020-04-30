By Hina Latif
While the coronavirus pandemic benefited the environment by decreasing air pollution, it hurt efforts to leave behind throwaway culture, with households increasingly using single-use plastics and products from Amazon coming in too-large boxes. More items now are going to the landfill instead of being recycled. While this trend is worrisome for our world’s health, it made me reflect on what my faith, Islam, teaches me about keeping green, and how a socially isolated Ramadan can help change our ways.
Pollution is killing the world. Farmers migrate because carbon pollution has made it impossible for them to care for themselves, their families and their crops. Harvard’s T.H. Chan School of Public Health found that communities exposed over long periods of time to air pollution have an increased chance of dying from the coronavirus. Unsurprisingly, these communities also are overwhelmed with poverty. Pollution, unlike our plastics, is not limited to a single issue. Rather, there are deeply intertwined connections between social and environmental issues for which we all too often see the negative impacts.
Much of the pollution is, of course, due to the oil industry, factories and greed. Yet, one’s moderate consumption significantly adds up when multiplied by billions of people doing the same thing. The Quran references this, stating, “Corruption has appeared on land and sea because of what men’s hands have wrought.” We regularly see James River cleanups, fish with microplastics in their guts and an entire island of waste in the Pacific Ocean.
It’s not just about the pollution in the air, or the litter on the land and in the sea. His Holiness Mirza Masroor Ahmad states, “[T]he issue of climate change is actually not only an environmental issue, but also contributing to the world’s lack of peace and increasing resentment between nations.” Linking climate change (which is exacerbated by pollution) and world peace is no stretch of the imagination. The United Nations University states that the coronavirus pandemic could add half a billion more people in poverty, which will fuel the fires of discontent in nations, further aggravating efforts to achieve peace and unity. All of this to get some cheaper gas?
This is a manmade problem, which means we can solve it. Islam teaches every Muslim to be environmentally conscious. Prophet Muhammad taught us to not waste water, even if we were at a running stream. A practical example of this would be to turn the faucet off while you brush your teeth or to take shorter showers. While we focus on changing our habits, we also can engage with our elected officials to change the system which permits so much corporate pollution.
This requires sacrifice, but nothing worthwhile can be achieved without sacrifice. For example, Prophet Muhammad would repair his own clothes and shoes instead of buying new ones. He would eat small portions and finish everything on his plate. Meanwhile, we are spending $100 billion a year on shoes, jewelry and watches, and spending more on eating out than grocery shopping. Simple lifestyle changes are fundamental to living in a way that reduces our consumption and our pollution.
This is a perfect opportunity for Muslims (and anyone else who would like to try) to practice reducing our consumption during Ramadan, which is a month of sacrifice and betterment. Eating and drinking less simply is the first step to realizing how we need little food and water, and few material possessions to live a good life. This Ramadan will be different than previous years since we are isolated, which can be a good thing. When we gather to break the fast, we often pile our plates with food, which either goes to waste or goes to our waist. This is an opportunity to curb that practice and truly embrace the month’s values.
Indeed, the Quran teaches that there is corruption on land and sea due to what we have done. But it also tells us in the same verse that we will see the fruits of our good works so that we move away from this corruption. People are making harmless cleaners at home that don’t endanger our children or pets, saving money by using reusable cotton towels instead of paper towels or making machines that take trash out of the ocean. If we take these modest attempts and multiply them by a billion people, we might not only save the world — we could very well create world peace.
