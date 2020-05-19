During the COVID-19 pandemic, appreciation and longing grow for what we sometimes took for granted. Early on, before the virus hit the United States in a big way, the nightly news showed citizens in Italian cities cheering from windows and balconies for new heroes: health care professionals heading home after another long shift caring for COVID-19 patients.
Such scenes came to New York City, and towns large and small across America. Not that Americans took health care for granted, but it is one thing we now value and appreciate more.
Another should be the food supply. American agriculture efficiently produces the most abundant and safest food in the world. Less than 5% of our working population farms, processes and distributes food for the rest of the population, which allows the vast majority of Americans to pursue other useful vocations.
In my grandparents’ day, the population was less food secure and many people produced at least some of their own food. In 1960, per capita consumption of poultry meat was 34 pounds; today, it is about 110 pounds. Back then, families enjoyed a Sunday chicken, and turkey mostly was a holiday treat. Today, Americans can enjoy affordable, delicious, and nutritious poultry and egg protein options daily.
Like other food and agriculture sectors, delivering poultry to consumers at restaurants and grocery stores involves integrated supply chains and distribution channels working in unison, and managing live animals and perishable products. Normally, this integrated system operates extremely efficiently, delivering an abundance of affordable poultry products to consumers.
The COVID-19 pandemic has caused increased demand at grocery stores, but big declines in demand at restaurants and other hospitality venues, such as hotel conference centers. The pandemic also has disrupted exports.
Despite increased consumer demand, the industry has struggled to supply grocery stores because many poultry plants are operating well below capacity and some in other parts of the country have had to close due to COVID-19 cases among the workforce. Extended shutdowns of poultry plants can cause farmers to miss the window for processing. This can cause further backups in the supply chain, and cause food disruptions and devastating losses for producers.
Fortunately, the pandemic has not yet forced plant closures in Virginia. Poultry plants across the commonwealth are taking significant and unprecedented steps to protect workers from the COVID-19 pandemic while they are at work, and encouraging them to social distance at home and in the community.
Protecting the workforce is a high priority, and poultry plants are following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) guidelines for essential food production facilities and working closely with regional health department districts.
Some of the measures plants are taking include increased cleaning and sanitation; health monitoring and temperature checks; the use of face masks or shields; social distancing in common areas, such as break rooms and on the production line when possible; the installation of plastic dividers between workstations; and educating employees about the virus and how to avoid catching it.
Poultry plants also have provided additional compensation and paid sick leave for front-line workers, relaxed leave policies and found other ways to show appreciation for workers such as providing free poultry products.
Our industry supports working with federal and state health and safety officials during this unprecedented time to put into place appropriate protections that are based on the best data and science to stop the spread of the virus.
Instead, some are calling for circumventing the time-tested methods for adopting regulatory changes by demanding implementation of untested and unproven methods. These might not enhance worker safety and instead impose burdens on both employers and employees, which could negatively impact the availability and affordability of our food supply.
The average disposable income that Americans spend on food annually fell from 17.5% in 1960 to less than 10% in recent years. Americans have more disposable income today due to overall rising incomes and, importantly, a long term shrinking of food prices adjusted for inflation.
We as a society should not take that for granted and do more to celebrate those who grow, process and deliver the food that is essential for human health and well-being, and resist temptations to impose burdensome regulations that are not supported by facts and science. Now is a time to thank our health care professionals, and also those who feed us.
