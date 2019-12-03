As the House Judiciary Committee begins hearings this week, it will seek to answer this question: What is an impeachable offense? In seeking an answer, the committee will undoubtedly and appropriately turn to the debates from the Constitutional Convention, and it will find that the Constitution’s framers concluded that what constitutes an impeachable offense is ultimately not subject to a precise, statutory definition.
That the framers did not intend to restrict impeachment to specific criminal offenses is evident from the debates at the convention. The framers did of course speak of crimes when discussing impeachment.
Gouverneur Morris of Pennsylvania, initially a critic of impeachment, declared that a president could “do no criminal act without Coadjutors” — that is, without co-conspirators — “who may be punished.” He added that in case the president “should be re-elected, that will be sufficient proof of his innocence.”
Morris’s argument did not persuade. William Davie of North Carolina declared that if the president was not “impeachable whilst in office, he will spare no efforts or means whatever to get himself re-elected.” Those efforts to get re-elected might or might not involve actual crimes.
George Mason of Virginia was similarly adamant about the need to retain the impeachment power. “Shall any man be above Justice,” he asked? When a draft provision was circulated that limited impeachment to acts of treason and bribery, Mason objected. “Treason as defined in the Constitution will not reach many great and dangerous offenses.” He explained that a president might attempt to subvert the Constitution without committing treason as defined in the Constitution.
Accordingly, Mason rejected Morris’s argument that voters could be trusted to remove a corrupt president from office. Relying on the electoral process to remove corrupt presidents, he insisted, would only allow “the man who has practiced corruption” and who has “by that means procured his appointment” to escape punishment.
On this point James Madison — a fellow Virginian — agreed with Mason. Relying on elections to remove a president who threatened the public welfare was insufficient and dangerous. Among other things, a sitting president “might pervert his administration into a scheme of peculation [theft of public money] or oppression. He might betray his trust to foreign powers.”
It was, Madison insisted, “indispensible that some provision should be made for defending the Community against the incapacity, negligence or perfidy of the chief Magistrate.” Failure to subject the president to impeachment, he concluded, “might be fatal to the Republic.”
Madison’s comments are enlightening. Presidents should be subject to impeachment for various crimes, but they should also be subject to impeachment for behavior that, while not a crime, nonetheless presents a threat to the public welfare. For example, a president who neglects to “faithfully execute the Office of President” or who fails to “defend the Constitution of the United States” would by Madison’s account be subject to impeachment. More, a perfidious president — one whose behavior betrayed the public trust — might well be a threat to the nation and thus should be subject to impeachment. Like Mason, Madison could envision an executive whose behavior constituted a breach of the public trust that amounted to a constitutional threat to the nation, but which did not constitute a statutory crime nor violate a list of impeachable offenses. It’s notable that when Gouverneur Morris proposed that “the cases” for which a President might be subject to impeachment “ought to be enumerated & defined,” the delegates ignored him.
The framers were not naïve. They knew impeachment would be politicized. Impeachment, Alexander Hamilton observed in Federalist 65, would “seldom fail to agitate the passions of the whole community, and to divide it into parties more or less friendly or inimical to the accused,” adding that “there will always be the greatest danger that the decision will be regulated more by the comparative strength of parties, than by the real demonstrations of innocence or guilt.”
Nevertheless, the framers thought impeachment was a responsibility the legislature must exercise on behalf of the public. Properly executed, the power would not reflect ideological battles between contending political parties, but instead a battle between a president whose behavior threatened to harm the body politic and a Congress that had a responsibility to protect that community.
If that sounds strange to us today, it’s because we’ve lost sight of the degree to which Americans at the nation’s founding distrusted executive power and perceived in it a threat to liberty, and the degree to which they looked to the legislature to protect the Constitution and the public liberty it was designed to promote.
