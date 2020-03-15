Student debt for higher education is one of our greatest financial burden, totaling more than $1.5 trillion with more than 44 million borrowers. The Congressional Budget Office says the federal student loan program could cost the government $30 billion over the next decade.
While the total cost to the nation is concerning, the impact of student debt is often devastating to students and their families. Graduates begin their careers with massive financial obligations, and interest and principal payments that can overwhelm starting salaries. And, parents often mortgage their homes to help. In addition, unscrupulous institutions prey on these families, leading to unnecessary financial burdens.
The private sector, with or without government help, cannot always provide a workable solution. Sometimes, it takes the government. Such might be the case for student loans.
I urge a government study of the feasibility of a student loan program provided by the federal government that would be financed and funded to a substantial degree by supplemental income taxes paid by the borrowers.
The federal government would make the initial investment to fund the loans. Payments to the fund by borrowers would be by a student loan income tax. The rate for the tax would be set by actuaries based on the amount borrowed and the student’s age; that percentage tax rate would be applied to the student’s federal taxable income for the rest of the person’s life. These payments and supplemental appropriations would keep the fund solvent.
The goal is not to have each person repay his or her loan, but rather the solvency of the fund. It is similar to life insurance; actuaries ensure that, overall, the premiums cover the total payouts, expenses and profit. Some insureds die sooner than anticipated and others live longer; with a large group, actuaries can ensure that there will be sufficient funds. The payout is at the beginning and what is uncertain is who will pay how much. Some borrowers will die young or have low-paying jobs while others will do very well and/or have long, profitable careers. Use of the income tax ensures that everyone pays as required. The tax is similar to the premium; since the benefit is paid upfront, the premium must be mandatory, hence the tax.
A sound actuarial study would determine rates so that the total payments by student borrowers will cover a substantial portion of the costs of the program and also establish the additional amounts needed so that the fund can continue.
Operationally, the federal government would provide funds to students for tuition and other expenses with a total limit for each student, perhaps $100,000 to $200,000. The tax rates for the student loan tax would be set by actuaries from time to time, perhaps annually. The tax rate applicable at the time of a particular loan would not change, just as premiums for certain life insurance policies do not change.
Collection would be simple. When a student receives an original loan or additional loan, his/her percentage would be established for that loan and tied to his/her Social Security number. There would be one new line on Form 1040 that would be the student loan income tax. The student fills in the tax rate (adding the percentages if there is more than one loan) and calculates the tax that becomes part of his/her overall federal income tax. When funds from the student loan tax are received, they are transferred to the student loan fund.
The program might be criticized because low-income students might be forced into a program that will follow them the rest of their lives, while the wealthy will pay their own way and not have to pay a student loan tax. This might be true but the program would free students from major interest and principal payments, and perhaps debt collectors.
I suggest a study, not a program. An actuarial study is critical. Borrowers will be drawn to the program only if the tax percentages seem reasonable. If rates are too high, not enough will use it, increasing risks by not having enough participants. On the other hand, if rates are too low, the required supplement might have to be too high. A proper study will provide Congress the opportunity to consider various tax rates and required supplements and to determine if such a program should be pursued.
It’s worth a look.
