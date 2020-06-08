COVID-19 overwhelmed our medical facilities and care, and collapsed our economy, leaving more than 40 million unemployed, many of whom might be unemployed for years to come. As a nation, we are trying to halt the spread of the virus, seeking a cure and a vaccine, and pumping up the economy with trillions of dollars for businesses and the unemployed. An examination of our nation’s response to the Great Depression 90 years ago makes clear we should do more. Our response must address the health and health care of everyone.
During the first five years of the Great Depression, the economy shrank by 50% and unemployment reached 25%, with 15 million people out of work. At the end of 1932, the stock market had lost 90% of its value and by 1933, some 4,000 banks had failed and depositors had lost $140 billion.
The response to the Depression was threefold. First, similar to the present, spending was increased to help the unemployed and restore the economy. For example, the Works Progress Administration spent more than $10 billion in less than a decade on projects across the country.
Second, laws and agencies were created to regulate the securities and financial institutions, and protect investors and depositors. The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and the Securities and Exchange Commission were created, and laws such as the Banking Act of 1933, the Securities Act of 1933, and the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934 were enacted. Today, we seek to control the virus, and find a cure and a vaccine.
In addition to solving enormous immediate issues by restructuring the finance and securities industries, boosting the economy and reducing unemployment with historic spending, the nation also addressed the conditions and circumstances of hourly workers who suffered before and during the Depression.
These workers had little say over their hours or pay and, for most, it was impossible to save for retirement. But legislation in the 1930s created permanent safety nets for workers. The Social Security Administration was created, and retirement and unemployment benefits were put in place. The Fair Labor Standards Act adopted the 8-hour day, 40-hour week, overtime pay and a minimum wage.
The Depression highlighted the precarious position of hourly workers, and the nation responded with structures and programs that still protect us. This pandemic highlights the precarious position of many Americans without health insurance and health care. If they are infected by the virus, the medical bills alone can be devastating, causing the loss of everything including the family home.
According to the Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF), the number of nonelderly uninsured people exceeded 27 million in 2018; now, there are millions more because of the pandemic. KFF also reports that 20% of the nonelderly uninsured went without needed medical care due to cost. This failure to receive medical care costs lives, destroys families, drives up the cost of medical care and makes our medical system less effective.
Almost all developed nations have universal health care. Their health care costs per person are about $5,000 per year, compared to ours at more than $10,000 — and their results are better. For example, life expectancy in other developed countries is substantially longer, and maternal and infant mortality rates elsewhere are much lower.
The lower life expectancy, and higher maternal and infant mortality rates reflect inadequate health care for a significant portion of our population. That portion, the poor and uninsured, bear the brunt of the lack of health care. They also are the citizens who obey the rules to hold the virus in check, and are the warriors and heroes who clean and drive so we can live during the pandemic. Free breakfast at McDonald’s and flyovers do not save you from financial ruin if the virus strikes and you have no health insurance.
This country’s response to the Great Depression included protecting workers of the future. Surely universal health care must be part of our response to COVID-19. More than 40 million unemployed people and most without assured health care cannot possibly be acceptable in America; it’s not who we are.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Ghandi said something like "Poverty is its own form of violence." The inaccessibility of adequate medical care for everyone is its own form of poverty.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.