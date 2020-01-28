We have seen a lot of words in these pages over the past several weeks debating the merits of the proposed Navy Hill development. The project holds the promise of generating new tax revenues in a dormant part of the city, including revenues earmarked for Richmond Public Schools. With a new anchor hotel, it would spur additional tourism dollars, enabling Richmond to compete for larger conventions. There’s new housing, which would help inject life and energy to that sector of downtown. And the project would stimulate additional economic development, such as the new headquarters building just announced by CoStar.
Then there’s the new arena, a centerpiece that would not only serve as a magnet for sports tourism but would become an important part of Richmond’s civic identity, a venue that would attract visitors and serve as a point of pride among those who call the Richmond region home.
Sports tourism has become big business. And we’ve had our share of success in marketing Richmond as a host for athletic events — youth tournaments, national and regional championships, and the like. In fact, sports tourism accounts for close to 60% of our annual event bookings year over year. This summer, for example, Richmond will welcome the national paintball championships, bringing with it some 200 teams and 2,000 participants. These kinds of gatherings do more than put “heads in beds.” They give us the chance to showcase our community to visitors who may want to return as tourists, job seekers or even business owners.
A new arena would give us new capacity to compete for events that, with the shuttering of the Coliseum, have vanished from our radar. Just four years ago, more than 6,000 visitors traveled to Richmond for the U.S. Figure Skating Synchronized Championships. Going back further, Richmond was a regular venue for a variety of men’s and women’s basketball tournaments, including championships for the Sun Belt, CAA, MEAC and Atlantic 10 conferences. We also played host to March Madness first and second round games.
The Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association, which previously hosted its basketball championships at the Coliseum in the mid-1980s and again in the early 1990s, would be eagerly receptive to a joint bid from the Richmond region in partnership with Virginia Union and Virginia State universities for its next available conference tournament. What would that mean for Richmond? Last year, an estimated 140,000 basketball fans visited host Charlotte, N.C., where they had made an estimated $50 million investment in the local community.
Navy Hill would enable Richmond to regain our stature as an attractive destination for inter-collegiate events, especially when you consider that we are within a day’s drive of half the U.S. population. Instead, the decline of the Coliseum has put the region into also-ran status. When you consider all the youth and amateur sports — wrestling, basketball, gymnastics, volleyball, cheer/dance and karate, to name a few — the region missed out on at least 28,500 potential hotel room nights since 2014 as our aging arena continued its inevitable decline. And those are just the room nights that we competed for. There are countless other events that we had to decline even pursuing because we did not have an adequate facility. A new arena — together with a new 500-room anchor hotel — opens up so many more possibilities that we currently can’t even dream about.
On top of all this comes the just-announced news from the ECHL, the nation’s premier “AA” hockey league, that it is prepared to add Richmond to its 26-city roster, but only on the condition that Navy Hill is approved. Ownership of the Richmond team promises to “invest in the future of Richmond as a world-class city.”
It’s clear that Navy Hill would put us back in the game, and there is a palpable excitement over the prospect of competing at a high level for events that would not only generate significant revenue to our region but that would put a spotlight on the source of our hometown pride and give us a venue in which to connect with one another. Imagine ESPN’s cameras focused on a gleaming basketball court with “Richmond Coliseum” emblazed in giant letters on the floor. Imagine preseason games featuring the Capitals, Wizards and Mystics, a possibility that is certainly within the realm of possibilities. Imagine the Road to the Final Four coming through Richmond.
Whether it’s professional or intercollegiate sports, amateur or high school events — not to mention concerts and performances and indoor festivals — the new Navy Hill arena can become a centerpiece for entertainment in the Richmond region and ground zero for fun in our community.
