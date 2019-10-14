It would be hard to imagine more damage to the U.S. economy than banning “fracking,” which is used to produce natural gas and oil. Unfortunately, a number of federal and state politicians now say they would attempt to disallow such fracking.
Why is there a senseless attack on fracking, which is the most important technology in U.S. natural gas and oil production?
Fortunately, proposed bans on fracking have run into determined opposition from businesses, industry groups and states that rely on oil and gas outputs. Drilling for oil and gas in shale fields reversed the production decline in the United States and upended the global oil market once dominated by OPEC.
What’s more, the technology for shale production keeps getting better. Those politicians who doubt the effectiveness of fracking need only look at the numbers for U.S. oil and gas production and the huge investment in pipelines and other infrastructure.
Basically, the use of fracking to produce oil and gas is lowering energy costs, creating new jobs, boosting domestic manufacturing and delivering environmental benefits such as major reductions in carbon emissions.
If you want to understand the state of energy production in America today, consider what has happened to coal as a result of the booming production of cleaner natural gas via fracking. Since 2010, hundreds of coal plants have closed, and others are expected to close in upcoming years.
These closed coal electric plants will then use natural gas fuel, which reduces carbon emission 50% from coal fuels.
Those who believe that renewables (wind and solar) are responsible for coal’s reduction are just kidding themselves. Although the use of solar and wind power is increasing some, natural gas is responsible for the real progress, since clean natural gas is much more abundant and less costly than renewables.
The basic result is that carbon emissions are decreasing rapidly as much cleaner natural gas is replacing large amounts of coal. Importantly, wind and sun do not produce energy when the wind does not blow or the sun shine.
Let’s just say it plainly: The U.S. needs more oil and gas production, and fracking is the best way to achieve it. The fracking technology, in combination with horizontal drilling, has helped drive oil prices down from an all-time high of $145 per barrel in 2008 to less than half of that today, undercutting the ability of OPEC to influence global oil prices.
And that’s just the beginning. An abundance of inexpensive natural gas is replacing coal in electricity production. This has made it harder for coal, which accounted for almost half of U.S. electricity production in 2007 but less than 30% in 2018. The switch from coal to gas has had a much bigger impact on the drop in carbon emissions than the deployment of renewables.
Carbon emissions are now at early 1990s levels. What’s more, in the past 10 years, emissions reductions in the U.S. have been the largest in the history of energy production, according to Dr. Fatih Barol, director of the International Energy Agency.
Gas usage is being encouraged all over the world. Demand for U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) is especially strong in China and India, which burn a lot of coal and need imported gas to reduce air pollution and greenhouse gas emissions.
Technological innovation in the global use of oil and natural gas will help ensure that we can maintain a livable environment. The right way to accomplish this is through cooperation between industry and environmental groups.
The wrong way would be to fundamentally change our energy system such as a ban on fracking as proposed by some. We would pay a huge price for such shortsightedness in terms of electricity shortages, closed industries, lost jobs and polluted air.
