America’s criminal justice system is bound by the durable implementation of institutions and norms known as the rule of law. As such, one of the expected hallmarks of the theory of retributive justice is that the response to a criminal act is proportional to the offense.
Jaywalking is clearly viewed as less heinous than murder. And as we proceed along the continuum of offenses, nothing quite shocks the senses more than the line-of-duty slaying of a police officer. This is the rationale behind the calculation that penalties for cop-killings are considered glaring aggravating factors, resulting in life sentences without the possibility of parole, or the death penalty.
No example better fits that criterion than the case of Vincent Lamont Martin.
On Nov. 13, 1979, Martin and three accomplices robbed a 7-Eleven convenience store in the historic Monroe Ward neighborhood of Richmond. As they made their getaway, the four recent parolees were traveling the wrong way as they approached the intersection of Madison and Grace streets. Unbeknownst to Richmond Police Officer Michael P. Connors, 23, the vehicle he pulled over for a simple traffic violation contained occupants desperate to not be returned to prison.
Martin and his abettors opened fire on the unsuspecting patrolman. Connors never stood a chance. Grievously wounded by the withering hail of gunfire, he was struck four times in the face. An investigation later determined that Martin “first shot the officer in the neck, then stood over him and fired several more shots into his head.”
Originally convicted for capital murder and sentenced to death, Martin’s sentence was later converted on appeal to life, plus 29 years, due to a technical error in jury instructions. But the horrific details related to the assassination of Connors seem to have become muted over time. Nearly 41 years have passed since the young cop’s life was extinguished. And in a country with a short attention span, four decades can seem like an eternity.
But it’s not. It’s a small down payment on a debt to society for an unforgivable offense. And it is why tangible concerns exist that life in prison often can translate into incarceration, until enough time elapses that a sympathetic and tone-deaf parole board can spring you.
Martin, now 64, was just granted parole by the Virginia Parole Board. Yes, you read that correctly. On April 15, the panel took up the case of Martin and with four affirmative votes — a supermajority — elected to grant him clemency, describing its decision as “final and not subject to reversal or appeal.”
For perspective, the sentencing judge’s decision is appealable and subject to reversal. However, the autocratic Virginia Parole Board, with five members appointed by and serving at the pleasure of Gov. Ralph Northam, cannot be held to account for a decision that defies credulity.
In a letter to Northam, the Virginia Association of Chiefs of Police (VACP) decried the decision, asserting “[n]othing can justify the release of someone who committed the heinous murder of an officer of the law. The family of Michael Connors is grieving over the possibility that he would be so dishonored. The release of Vincent Martin would be an insult to the service of every Virginia law enforcement officer, past and present.”
I am familiar with the visceral pain suffered by familial survivors of a cop-killing. I spent a quarter-century in the FBI, with much of that time spent working violent offender cases. My longtime partner, Stephen J. Byrne, suffered just such a loss on Feb. 26, 1988, when his younger brother, Edward R. Byrne, was brutally executed by four members of a New York City drug gang, as he sat in his patrol car in front of a trial witness’ home in South Jamaica, Queens.
Every time the four heinous contract murderers came before the parole board, I witnessed a return of the family’s palpable pain and resurfaced grief as they fretted over the possibility of their release.
As Edward’s oldest brother, Lawrence — a former NYPD deputy commissioner — related while holding back tears before just such a hearing in 2018: “My 81-year-old mother grieves over the irreplaceable loss of her son. My dad, a retired NYPD officer who served for 22 years passed away in 2015 but part of him left us on Feb. 26, 1988.”
Don’t allow this to happen to the Connors family, Governor Northam. It is quite rare for a sitting state governor to overrule a parole board decision. Yet if any case demands this, it is the Martin case.
Don’t allow the Connors family to be revictimized. When asked about the case at Friday’s press briefing, Northam responded, “I’ll be happy to look at it, but my plate has been kind of full with this pandemic, but I’ll be happy to look at it.”
Martin is scheduled to be released in less than two weeks. Please revisit this decision before it is too late, Governor Northam. If you do not, the Connors family will be victimized all over again.
