It’s obvious that the COVID-19 pandemic is causing a health and economic crisis. Recently, there were scattered protests and calls from some political leaders for a business reopening timeline.
Still, everyone wants to find the proper balance between health and safety, with the least economic damage possible. Safely reopening the economy will be a complex endeavor and not foolproof in keeping COVID-19 cases to zero.
Let’s use Virginia’s tradition of creating bipartisan commissions for decisions in times of crisis. Our state leaders should immediately create a public panel of experts, including relevant state agency members, local government representatives, epidemiologists, social scientists, and a variety of small and large business management and labor representatives to advise on reopening policies and procedures.
Let this commission have input from the many people and industries who already have been thinking about how best to open their businesses. The commission’s approvals would increase the wide public acceptance we need to reopen.
Virginia’s plan using limited testing for quarantine purposes, social distancing and closing nonessential businesses to flatten the curve of people being infected, seems to be giving our health care system time to ramp up people, equipment and supplies to handle the pandemic. Now, we need to build a roadmap to quickly reopen our economy.
The commission can energize the push for additional testing resources needed and provide a plan for where to apply these resources as they become available. More testing can significantly increase the active tracing and quarantine of COVID-19 hotspots and identify people who have antibodies to the virus.
The commission should explain when businesses can open and how to safely operate. Businesses might need to apply stricter access, as well as cleaning and other health protocols, until effective therapeutics and vaccines are available to fight the virus. Guidance also will be needed as to when larger gatherings will be permitted such as school openings, youth and high school sports, indoor or outdoor concerts, and college football and basketball games.
This “Great Cessation” will likely cause even more damage than the 2009 financial crisis to people’s lives, businesses and government budgets. With many businesses shut down and a shocking number of people already receiving unemployment benefits, individual and corporate income tax revenues will precipitously fall. Sales, meals, hotel taxes and other local business revenues will plummet due to stay-at-home orders.
Expect the governor’s proposals to use existing budget reserves and a “freeze” of new spending to only be a fraction of the ultimate spending reductions necessary in the 2020-22 biennium to keep the state budget in balance. Local governments already are announcing significant reductions in their fiscal year 2021 budgets as their revenues dry up. Make no mistake: There will be impacts on school funding, and other state and local government services.
A well-executed and publicized plan using this commission’s help will keep new outbreaks to a minimum, allow businesses to reopen as quickly as possible, and reduce negative state and local government budget impacts. The federal government guidelines released on April 16 for reopening state economies provided some broad criteria for states to use.
However, the federal guidelines clearly left it to the states to make the final decisions. To keep Virginia’s economy on its knees any longer than necessary will severely impact people’s lives and stunt the commonwealth’s ability to move forward for years to come.
