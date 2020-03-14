Demonstrating its commitment to ease the cost of a college degree, the General Assembly has adopted a budget that holds the promise of almost $80 million in tuition relief for Virginia’s students and their families.
The budget compromise now heads to the desk of Gov. Ralph Northam, and will allocate specific amounts to each university and the Virginia community college system in exchange for a decision to hold tuition flat for the 2020-21 academic year. Budget negotiators also wrote in a quirky clause that locks them out from taking additional “tuition moderation” actions next year, ostensibly unfreezing tuition for 2021-22.
Demonstrating its commitment to accountability, the assembly also mandated that if a college governing board decides to face a legislative headwind and raise tuition this year, their share of help for students will be spent elsewhere. Board members were faced with a similar dare last year, and each voted to accept the state’s offer rather than pass on big increases to students — the first relief Virginia’s students and families would see in 20 years.
The House of Delegates was bullish on the continuation of last year’s tuition freeze, even risking gridlock on a budget deal. And thank goodness they held their ground. Had the state Senate had its way, its plan to rely on increased financial aid and ditch tuition moderation would have turned back the clock on accountability. But by demanding something in return for more money — tuition limits that will benefit all Virginians — the House protected the public’s investment.
The reality is that higher tuition and fees make students and families already struggling to pay for college even more financially needy, which means more financial aid is needed to cover the gap between what students and families can afford and the prices set by our institutions.
With financial aid dollars always chasing after higher tuition, it’s a vicious cycle. And worse, it widens the gap of what Virginia families are asked to pay, deepening social divides in our commonwealth.
Politics being the art of compromise, it’s not surprising the General Assembly agreed to suspend the moderation policy after this year. But the General Assembly also shouldn’t feel bound by that suggestive language in the next session as financial realities sink in.
We don’t need to guess how colleges and universities will respond if Virginia returns to the bad old days of money without strings. History tells us that the tuition curve — which has been bent successfully — will skyrocket again.
And despite the fact the legislature has spent more each year since 2012 after adjusting for inflation, student debt has exploded. Today, the average Virginia graduate goes $30,000 in debt just to earn a bachelor’s degree.
Nor are many families in a position to pitch in more. A University of Pennsylvania study says more than 30% of household income in Virginia goes to pay to attend postsecondary education. Clearly, that’s out of whack, but with Virginia continuing to put the brakes on tuition increases, there’s a chance of wages playing a little catch-up.
In the meantime, there’s even more reason for Virginia’s students and families to celebrate the completion of this legislative session. With all the talk of new investments, it’s comforting to know that the General Assembly cares about making the most of the money it’s already spending.
The assembly deserves credit for requirements included in the budget to spend time reviewing the underlying costs on campuses, how tuition is charged by family income level, and the models it uses to make funding decisions.
These reviews will give the public and policymakers a clearer picture of what the public gets in return for its expenditures and the efficiency of financial aid programs, and will help policymakers better use scarce state dollars to incentivize outcomes that are in the public interest.
Decisions about how to make college more affordable are serious business and the sensation of drowning in debt for many students is all too real.
The General Assembly has struck on a promising formula for more affordable college that reaches all corners of Virginia, and it should press on.
