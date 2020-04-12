“Can you help?” the social worker asked. “We have a kid with nowhere to go. I’m worried she might run away. She knows we don’t have any good foster family options for her.”
Conversations like this between child welfare officials and their nonprofit partners are happening all across Virginia more often because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The health and economic implications of the COVID-19 crisis are rightfully at center stage right now, but just behind the curtain is another concern: vulnerable children and teens.
Most children will not suffer the dire health effects of the virus, but too many at-risk children will become secondary victims.
While social isolation is critical to preventing the virus’ spread, it can have devastating effects on vulnerable children and families. As a commonwealth, we need to tackle this looming crisis with open eyes to prevent it from becoming a tragic consequence of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Home should be a safe place for every child, but for too many children, school is their safe place. When children are home for long stretches of time with economically-strapped and emotionally-stressed parents, incidences of child abuse and neglect rise.
For example, social workers call the time immediately after school starts the “October flood,” because when kids start school again, investigations result in more children entering foster care.
The Virginia Department of Social Services already is reporting a significant decrease in the number of abuse and neglect calls since schools shut down. This does not mean abuse and neglect is not happening. Rather, it means harmful behavior toward kids is largely invisible until the social isolation ends.
Compounding the problem is the fact that thousands of foster families also are struggling to care for children with significant challenges during the new normal. This struggle includes what are known as kinship families: extended family members or close friends who are taking care of children because the birth family can not.
Kids with high incidences of adverse childhood experiences are challenging to care for in normal circumstances. Add in canceled therapy appointments, no respite help from babysitters or family members, along with working and schooling from home, and foster families are suddenly at a breaking point.
Virginia already was experiencing a foster care crisis, with increasing numbers of kids coming into care and too few foster families. That crisis is about to get worse.
Our commonwealth simply can’t afford to lose foster and kinship families at a time when we are facing an increase of children coming into foster care.
While local departments of social services have legal custody of kids who eventually enter foster care, private citizens and the private sector are uniquely positioned to help vulnerable children now.
What can you do to help?
1. Sign up to foster a child. Many foster care agencies have moved their training online to make it more convenient for potential families.
2. Help a family on the bubble of foster care. If you know an at-risk family who is struggling, send a gift card for groceries or other basic needs.
3. Help a foster or kinship family. Visit vakidsbelong.org/survival-kits for a guide on how to send games, toys, snacks and books to foster and kinship families.
4. Become a CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocate) volunteer. CASAs are highly trained, instrumental volunteers who advocate for children in the legal system.
5. Donate to your favorite child welfare nonprofit so it can focus on serving children and families in these urgent times.
Together we can ensure, even in these difficult times, that all our children have the families and support they need and deserve.
