During the Virginia General Assembly’s 2019 session, 3 out of the 4 proposed bills expanding college-sponsored dual enrollment programs in Virginia were unanimously killed in committee. Among these bills were proposals to offer tuition waivers for students in need, fund the training of dual enrollment teachers and clarify licensing requirements for dual enrollment programs. Dual enrollment is not an educational fad. During the 2018-19 school year, more than 40,000 high school students in Virginia were enrolled in dual enrollment programs. Why then has the General Assembly been so averse to expanding these effective college partnership programs?
Dual enrollment essentially allows high school students to take college courses sponsored by a community or four-year college for the opportunity of earning college credit. What makes dual enrollment different from Advanced Placement (AP) classes is that educators who are qualified to teach dual enrollment are employed or credentialed by the sponsoring college. In contrast, AP teachers do not necessarily need formal qualifications to teach AP courses, but can receive professional development sponsored by The College Board. And, unlike AP classes, college credit for dual enrollment is determined through final grades rather than a final standardized test.
This is not an attack on AP programs, but a call to action for expanding dual enrollment opportunities for Virginia students. Offering a diverse selection of educational options through dual enrollment should be considered as an investment to our state’s future.
According to a 2017 study by Teachers College, Columbia University, national data indicated that 47% of dual enrollment students enrolled in community college and 41% in a four-year institution. In Virginia, 46% of dual enrollment students enrolled in community college and 43% in a four-year institution. The data alone suggests that a sizable number of students continue their studies beyond a high school degree if they have taken dual enrollment courses.
Concerns about dual enrollment programs center around the transferability of dual enrollment credits to a four-year institution and ensuring college-level rigor in a high school environment. Jay Matthews, an educational columnist for The Washington Post, addressed dual enrollment quality and how school boards oversell dual enrollment programs as universally guaranteed credit toward four-year institutions. Dual enrollment programs might lack the educational consistency and credit transferability of the AP program. However, the benefits of dual enrollment lie in the advantages of providing high school students with an early start toward college preparedness.
According to a 2018 report from the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia (SCHEV), average course grades and retention rates between dual enrollment and equivalent-level college students were relatively the same — with the exception of math courses. Additionally, SCHEV concluded there was a positive correlation between students with more dual enrollment credits and their likelihood of completing a four-year bachelor degree. So, in most cases, dual enrollment quality might not be as inconsistent as generally thought and can actually give high school students a head start toward finishing a college degree.
Three of the rejected bills this past legislative session — HB 1837, HB 1919 and SB 1522 — offered promising solutions for expanding dual enrollment access in Virginia. For HB 1837, an amendment clause waiving dual enrollment tuition for students on free or reduced-price lunch would reduce the financial barrier of earning early post-secondary education credits. Additionally, HB 1919’s proposed Dual Enrollment Faculty Credential Grant Fund would offer competitive funding for high school teachers to obtain the necessary dual enrollment faculty credentials and additional professional development from partnering colleges. In SB 1522, the proposed amendments that required school boards to partner with postsecondary institutions would set the framework for expanded dual enrollment programs in motion.
It is important that Virginia lawmakers understand the benefits of expanding dual enrollment programs. High school students would value the choice of taking dual enrollment for early exposure to college-level rigor and credit. As an investment for Virginia’s educational future, the upcoming 2020 legislative session needs to seriously reconsider the previously rejected bills on dual enrollment access.
It is also important for us — students, parents and educators — to let our state lawmakers know about the desire for dual enrollment support. The General Assembly is scheduled to convene on Jan. 8. With recent changes in the state legislature, perhaps the previously rejected dual enrollment bills can be reconsidered once again if the public makes its desires known.
