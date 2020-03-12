The passage of the constitutional amendment to establish a nonpartisan commission for drawing state legislative and congressional district lines was a major achievement of the 2020 Virginia General Assembly session. Voters will have the final say in November, many voting to ensure that “voters can pick their legislators, and not the other way around,” a phrase often used by advocates.
Nonpartisan redistricting is a necessary but not sufficient step toward achieving this objective. Three other changes are needed in Virginia to enable more competitive elections.
Campaign finance reform: Virginia allows candidates to accept unlimited campaign contributions from any source in the United States, provided the donations are reported. Virginia’s biggest campaign finance problem is that large sums of money come from out of state, often late in campaigns, to “blow away” an opposing candidate.
New York billionaire George Soros did this in 2019 to defeat two incumbent Democratic commonwealth’s attorneys in Northern Virginia in primary elections, supplanting them with more progressive candidates of his liking. Another New York billionaire, Michael Bloomberg, is famous for dropping millions in Virginia over the years to support candidates aligned with his set of issues. Conservative groups have played the game in similar fashion. Call this what it is: Corruption. In fact, this kind of activity is illegal in 39 states, including New York. It’s illegal for Soros and Bloomberg to finance legislative races in their home state of New York the way they have in Virginia.
Part of the problem in reforming campaign finance laws is its complexity. Here’s a simple recommendation: No candidate for state or local office in Virginia can accept more than 1% of campaign contributions from a single source. This would keep big out-of-state money, as well as big in-state money, from significantly influencing elections. In fact, it would magnify the role of smaller donors and help ensure that no candidate for public office is beholden to any person or interest group. There would be no overall fundraising limit, so statewide candidates could raise more money than a candidate for local government, and appropriately so. But all would be subject to the 1% donor limit.
Pay increase for legislators: State senators receive $18,000 per year, and delegates earn $17,640 annually. The House cut its pay by 2% many years ago to demonstrate frugality, but the Senate didn’t follow suit. Legislators’ salaries haven’t changed since the 1990s. The result is many qualified Virginians, regardless of party, can’t afford to win an election and therefore don’t run. Since state pensions are tied to salary, legislators also don’t accrue any meaningful retirement benefits.
Serving in the legislature requires a person to be retired or independently wealthy, have a spouse with an income sufficient to pay the family bills, or have an employer with the flexibility and patience to allow a legislator to spend two months a year in Richmond, and still pay the employee-legislator enough to meet expenses.
Most Virginians don’t meet these criteria. As a result, election campaigns are less competitive with the resulting makeup of the legislature reflecting only those people who can swing it financially. The average salary of state legislators in the seven states closest to Virginia in population is $38,111 per year, according to figures from the nonpartisan National Conference of State Legislatures. Since it’s unpalatable for legislators to vote for their own pay increase, perhaps an independent commission modeled after the redistricting commission could determine legislators’ pay.
Term limits for legislators: Long favored by the public but not by legislators, term limits allow people with new ideas and different backgrounds to assume public office rather than wait for a long-term incumbent to retire or be defeated. Virginia should not make the mistake other states have made by imposing relatively short-term limits of six or eight years.
While our three branches of government — executive, legislative and judicial — are designed to provide checks and balances, as a practical matter, Virginia (and most other state governments) are not balanced. The part-time nature of the state legislature means the executive branch holds more expertise and institutional memory on virtually every public policy issue. Knowledge is power, and the legislature needs members who have been around long enough to serve as policy equals, not subordinates, to the executive branch. Term limits of 20 years would provide a balance between the needed longevity and allowing more Virginians to serve.
Let’s hope voters approve the constitutional amendment in November to establish nonpartisan redistricting, and then Virginia can move on to address other issues to make elections more competitive.
