By Jim Livingston and Amy Cashwell
The middle schoolers Katina Harris teaches in Richmond are savvy kids. “They were born into technology,” she says. “It’s a way of life for them. They use it constantly.”
They don’t, however, use it all that much in the classroom as they prepare for life beyond school. “Every classroom should have a computer cart,” says Harris, president of the Richmond Education Association. “Our lack of technology is a big deal.”
Educators in Richmond and elsewhere in Virginia don’t just lack computers — many must also work with textbooks that are outdated, inadequate staffing and deteriorating buildings. In some Richmond schools, Harris says, “When it’s raining outside, it’s raining inside.”
In addition, while many of our teachers go to work every day without all the tools they need, statewide, they’re also taking home $8,500 less than the national average salary for teachers. That ranks Virginia’s teachers 32nd in the country, while our public schools consistently rank among America’s best.
How is this possible in a state as proud and well-off as Virginia? And what kind of message are we sending to our young people, their families and our communities?
Virginia’s Constitution mandates that General Assembly members “seek to ensure that an educational program of high quality is established and continually maintained.” Well, here is a fact we suspect most Virginians don’t know: Virginia ranks 40th in the nation in the amount of state funding it allocates per student to its public schools. Yes, 40th, though we’re the 12th wealthiest state in the country. Since the Great Recession, state funding for our schools has actually declined 8%, in inflation-adjusted dollars, even as the number of young people attending them has grown.
That doesn’t sound like the continual maintaining of high-quality education to us.
If more people knew these facts, we believe those numbers would change — especially when more of our citizens understand that it’s our children who are bearing the brunt of funding shortfalls in our schools. The public gets the importance of this issue: In a recent Virginia Commonwealth University poll, 70% of Virginians say they’d pay higher taxes if necessary to increase funding for public education.
Sometimes the needs of Virginia’s school divisions are camouflaged by preconceptions. It’s easy to drive through Short Pump and think you’ve got Henrico County all figured out. But what you don’t know is, 46% of Henrico’s students are eligible for free and reduced-price meals. For a 50,000-student school division, that works out to more than 23,000 students — about the same as the entire K-12 enrollment of Richmond Public Schools.
The challenges faced by Henrico and other school systems might not always be easily understood, and that can make them easy to overlook. That’s one reason Henrico is working to get to the heart of equity issues. One example is reducing, and eventually eliminating, the fee for student laptops. A fee of $25 or $50 might not be an issue for some, but for others, it’s huge. Henrico also is striving to expand access to advanced courses, support literacy intervention and small-group instruction, build support systems for mental health and trauma-informed care and retain great teachers. Over time, Henrico has been fortunate that our local government has endeavored to fill the gaps, but now is the moment to demand the same support from our state leaders as promised in Virginia’s Constitution. For our rapidly changing communities and commonwealth to prosper, it’s a crucial investment.
To make that happen, those of us who support these schools must make ourselves heard as the General Assembly debates Virginia’s financial future over the next several weeks. That’s why the Virginia Education Association (VEA), representing educators across the commonwealth, is holding the “Fund Our Future” rally on Monday, Jan. 27, on the grounds of the state Capitol at noon. Last year, this event drew several thousand public education supporters, many wearing their #Red4Ed.
Teachers and support professionals representing some of VEA’s local associations have chartered buses to come and raise their voices on behalf of students and those who work with them every day. They’re coming to fight for students as an extension of the way they’ve devoted their careers to fighting for them in our classrooms.
We urge you to join them.The larger the crowd our legislators see, the more likely they’ll be to start addressing the often glaring and unmet needs of our schools. It’s time our elected leaders made good on their constitutional obligation to our schools and fund our future.
