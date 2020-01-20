As a geriatrician, my work takes me into some violent places, all of them located in nursing homes. Violence happens regularly in facilities — anyone who cares for people living with dementia can tell you that. Our aging population has brought an increase in numbers of people living with dementia, and an increasing subset of these are folks who are younger, more mobile and stronger.
Centers that were built to serve little old ladies in wheelchairs are trying to accommodate a generation of residents who need freedom and activity. I’ve seen plenty of 68-year-olds who were driving a year ago ushered into the claustrophobic halls of a dementia unit — often they either go numb with shock or frantic with rage.
Little wonder: Shrugged off by the world into sterile holding cells, our publicly funded (and even some private) nursing homes become prisons for those who have committed the crime of living with dementia.
Stripped of their freedoms and dignity, they are angry and justly so. When your rights have been violated, you fight — you fight against demons of despair, of lost dignity, of lost freedoms, against the shadows of oblivion, against the indifference of a society in which you used to take part. My patients are angry and will not always be placated by Haldol and bingo.
Violence in nursing homes puts everyone at risk — the other residents (some of whom are frail), caregivers and health care professionals. We sometimes have to resort to placement of residents in an inpatient psychiatric unit.
Due to Virginia’s severe shortage of mental health beds, though, nursing homes are often forced to house violent residents for months while trying to protect their other residents and staff from harm. Unfortunately, that’s where I come in with medications to dull anxiety and anger, medications that can have dangerous side effects. Although more mental health beds are being built in our state, the answer to violent behavior in nursing homes will ultimately be found not in additional mental health beds or better medications. It will be found in restoring dignity and freedom to the lives of those living with dementia, and this restoration can start with better access to substantial outdoor space.
Outdoor space doesn’t simply represent a healthy exposure to sunlight and oxygen. Roaming independently through fields and woods represents freedom and dignity for those with dementia.
Access to acres of green space used to be the hallmark of any progressive mental health center, but this fell out of vogue in the 1970s, replaced by de-institutionalization to save money and anti-psychotics to manage behaviors.
Substantial outdoor space doesn’t exist in most of our nursing homes, and the space that does exist is mainly ornamental, usually smaller than the average prison yard.
Although some of the reason we no longer have outdoor space is financial — you can’t bill for outdoor space like you can a bed — the real blame lies in state and federal regulations and a legal system that penalizes agency and freedom for those living with dementia. In one of the most heavily regulated, litigious industries in the country, nursing facilities are naturally risk-averse. Letting residents wander outside with abundant opportunities for falls and environmental exposure is just too risky; it’s much better to have your residents inside, seated and quiet. A life without risk, though, is a life without freedom. Risk-free lives are devoid of human decision making, and without the freedom to make decisions, a human life is bled of dignity and worth. We need to re-introduce a modicum of risk into the lives of those living with dementia, because risk holds within it the very essence of humanness.
How can we do this? We — regulatory bodies, families, nursing home administrators — need to abandon our goals of creating a risk-free, sterile and powerless life for those who live with dementia. Make it harder for families to sue facilities who increase unfettered access to outdoor space, make it easier for facilities to contest penalties brought by overzealous regulators, and turn those regulators into advisers rather than adversaries. Finally, allow Medicaid to pay facilities not just for indoor space, but for outdoor space as well.
There is a rising tide of violence in our nursing homes. The answer to this crisis could lie just outside an open door.
