It’s the oldest story we know, the one about letting go of those we love when death comes to claim them. But it’s an altered story now, character-bare and setting-dim in this pandemic time, stripped of the comfort of grieving surrounded by family and friends. It’s you and death and remembering. If there are candles, you’ve lit them; if psalms are read, you’re reading them. You write the eulogy and prayers, and speak them in isolation. You learn how to say goodbye from 400 miles away — for me, twice in 10 days.
My father died on Palm Sunday morning, which somehow seems right, given his long career as a congregational pastor in the Lutheran church, university chaplain at Yale and president of the Lutheran Theological Seminary at Philadelphia. He was COVID-19 positive, if that matters. At age 95, he was aware his days were limited. “I’m slowing down,” he told me the last time we talked. “I’m so tired. And this is the strangest time I can remember, with everyone alone and the churches shut down. And I can’t see your mother…”
She was in isolation one floor below in their assisted living facility, after a recent bout with influenza A, pneumonia and a weeklong hospitalization. And she was drawing inward a bit more each day, “resting comfortably.” It’s a pretty safe bet that she had no understanding of the pandemic outside her window. They tell me that Easter cards were hung on her walls and some of her artwork had been moved to where she could see it. I hope that’s what she looked at when she was awake: The colors and shapes of pictures were how she pieced together her life.
And where was I, their middle child, myself a grandmother now? I was behind closed doors in the mountains of Virginia, FaceTiming when a caretaker made that possible, watching the days of the shutdown stack up and their lives shut down from two states away.
On Easter Monday, my father was buried. Besides the minister and funeral director, and her assistant, there were six people in attendance, standing far apart. My far-flung children, California cousins and I attended via Google Meets, courtesy of a kind, tech-savvy pastor. Behind them lay my father in a gray suit with his Harvard tie and Navy pin. We watched them close the casket, seal the vault and lower him into the ground; daffodils from my sister’s yard dropped in goodbye, with a hard wind blowing the new leaves and muffling the pastor’s last words.
The last time I saw my mother, a few hours before she died 10 days after my father, I was sitting by a lake, the surrounding greening mountains decorated with flowering Judas and dogwood. I’d come here, to a place called Green Pastures — back in the day when it was the only recreation area in two states open to African Americans in the Jim Crow era — to show my mother the still water, the blooming colors and remember with her. Did she see any of it on my small phone screen, or hear it when I told her I loved her and wished I could sit with her? I choose to believe that she did.
Because that is all I can do, in this time of letting go and online goodbyes for my parents: believe that their liberation was much more than a president’s tweet, rich with love and communion from a long way away.
“It was a bright, cold day in April, and the clocks were striking thirteen.” The first line of George Orwell’s novel, “1984,” comes to me again and again as I sit in my house. It is a time out of time — a time that makes no sense.
Burying two parents from 400 miles away is the right thing to do. But in this pandemic time, T.S. Eliot’s label holds fast to me: April is indeed the cruelest month.
