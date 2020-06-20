Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN VIRGINIA... JAMES RIVER AT RICHMOND WESTHAM AFFECTING CHESTERFIELD...CITY OF RICHMOND AND HENRICO COUNTIES FOR THE LOWER JAMES BASIN...INCLUDING RICHMOND WESTHAM...MINOR FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND RIVER LEVELS ARE FORECASTED TO DECREASE. ...THE FLOOD WARNING HAS BEEN EXTENDED UNTIL THIS AFTERNOON...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR... THE JAMES RIVER AT RICHMOND WESTHAM * UNTIL THIS AFTERNOON...OR UNTIL THE WARNING IS CANCELLED. * AT 05:30 AM SATURDAY THE STAGE WAS 12.2 FEET. * MINOR FLOODING IS OCCURRING. * FLOOD STAGE IS 12.0 FEET. * FORECAST...THE RIVER WILL CONTINUE TO FALL TO BELOW FLOOD STAGE BY THIS MORNING. * AT 12.0 FEET...FLOOD STAGE. MINOR FLOODING ALONG BOTH BANKS, NO DAMAGE AT THIS LEVEL. THIS RIVER LEVEL IS COMPARABLE TO A PREVIOUS CREST OF 12.2 FEET ON APR 22 2015. &&