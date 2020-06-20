“Our Pearl Harbor” is how U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams described the arrival of COVID-19.
Seventy-five years ago, my father, Tom, spent Father’s Day on Okinawa in Japan doctoring sick and wounded soldiers of World War II’s last great battle (as described by my cousin, Charles F. Bryan Jr., in his April 15 Commentary piece.)
Today two of my father’s grandchildren (my children) — Kelly and Thomas — are spending Father’s Day helping in our new war against COVID-19: Kelly as a nurse and Thomas at an Amazon fulfillment center. Kelly helps sick people; Thomas helps the rest of us stay home.
Kelly and Thomas are different from my father, but I’ve identified four of his qualities that I see in them — qualities that contributed to his value on Okinawa and to their value in Virginia.
I’ll start with courage, although all three would call it “just doing my job.” WWII doctors were shielded as much as possible from direct exposure to the enemy, but Daddy was awarded a Bronze Star because of an extraordinary voluntary action. “Just doing my job” or courage?
Kelly works 12-hour shifts in the acute care unit of VCU Medical Center Critical Care Hospital. She not only continually risks exposure to a lot of dangerous things that most other nurses face (physical attacks from patients, drenchings from bodily fluids, etc.) but also to COVID-19. “Just doing my job” or courage?
Thomas works more than 50 hours each week alongside 2,000-plus employees who continually touch the same surfaces and penetrate personal distance zones. Amazon does have safety rules, such as taking employees’ temperatures and firing employees who blatantly disregard social distancing, but still: “Just doing my job” or courage?
A second quality is modesty — an attribution that all three would decline. When I asked Daddy about his Bronze Star, all he would say was that he took a Jeep and picked up some soldiers who had been fired on by snipers. After he died, I discovered the harrowing details of his heroism. Modesty.
Likewise Kelly and Thomas receive commendations, but never mention them.
Nurses can get DAISY Awards for clinical excellence and compassion, and recently I asked Kelly whether she ever has gotten one. Her reply simply was, “Yes, I’ve received a few. Why?” Modesty.
Same with Thomas. From time to time he’ll give me a preloaded gift card that he says was “handed out” at Amazon. Recently I asked him if those cards are commendations for good work or simply random giveaways. His only reply: “Depends. Why?” Modesty.
Third is unpretentiousness. Daddy never wanted or needed to wear a Rolex, buy designer clothes, drive a status-symbol car, or display his honors and awards. Surely his lack of pretension was an endearing quality in his relationships with fellow soldiers.
Likewise, Kelly and Thomas both are adverse to pretentiousness — not only with obvious things like clothing and cars, but also things that directly relate to working with colleagues: Kelly never flaunting her academic excellence (including finishing No. 1 in her graduating class at the University of Richmond’s School of Professional and Continuing Studies) and Thomas never flaunting his Amazon expertise and seniority — more than five years, and one of only two persons to survive his 20-member recruitment class.
Apparently both, like Daddy, have no need or desire to use pretention to signify their value.
And fourth is a double quality: kindness and empathy, especially for “the least of these.” I once asked Daddy about Japanese atrocities in the Pacific. His reply was that he never saw any and that he mostly saw good things as confirmed, for example, by seeing soldiers give cigarettes to Japanese prisoners.
After the war in a then-segregated Nashville, Tenn., he broke a strict “color line” by performing surgery on a black girl whom he quietly had admitted to the city’s largest white hospital.
And although Daddy’s patients included governors, celebrities and VIPs, he quietly gave his time to treat underserved patients, such as those from the Nashville jail and the state prison. I remember how distraught he was one evening when he came home from treating a prison inmate who had been beaten.
I suspect that all nurses who work in huge metropolitan hospitals have occasion to care for VIPs and celebrities, but Kelly speaks most caringly about the forlorn, the downtrodden, the mentally ill, the dysfunctional, and those consumed by poverty or addiction. Kindness and empathy.
I see this kindness/empathy quality in Thomas right here in our own family. My brother-in-law, Tony Gilmore, who had Down’s Syndrome, was our houseguest for a few weeks every summer, from before Thomas was born until Tony’s death a few years ago. From toddlerhood through adulthood Thomas, probably even more than the rest of us, loved being with Tony: playing with Tony, laughing with Tony, caring for Tony, simply being with Tony.
And today Thomas, perhaps even more than the rest of us, exhibits that same kindness and empathy for Kelly’s daughter, Angelina, who is on the autism spectrum. He always is eager for opportunities to play with her, laugh with her — be with her.
Empathy/kindness: my favorite double-good quality to honor on Father’s Day, whether celebrating it in my father’s 75-years-ago service on Okinawa, or in his two grandchildren who are on the front lines of today’s war.
I wonder if Father’s Day might be an annual opportunity for us to recognize and celebrate our fathers’ best qualities as we observe them in persons whom we know now — especially our children.
