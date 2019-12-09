John C. Watkins of Powhatan County is a former state senator and past chair of the legislative policy committee for the American Nursery & Landscape Association, now AmericanHort, which represents the horticulture industry. Contact him at: jnwatkins@johnwatkins.org

Craig Regelbrugge is senior vice president of advocacy and research at AmericanHort. Contact him at: craigr@americanhort.org