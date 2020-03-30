COVID-19 is here and has only begun to wreak its havoc on our nation. Reality seemed to set in when the NBA recently canceled its season and the NCAA canceled its “March Madness” tournament. One by one, businesses, organizations and entire industries have begun to step in to slow the spread. That includes the 6,000-plus dentists in Virginia.
On March 17, the American Dental Association (ADA) formally issued guidance to the dental industry urging dentists to postpone elective procedures. This mirrors the recommendation made at the state level by the Virginia Dental Association (VDA). This guidance was to protect patients, dental staff and dentists, as well as to preserve scarce protective supplies like masks, gloves and gowns for emergency health care needs in the days ahead. On March 25, Gov. Ralph Northam released an executive order to postpone all elective dental procedures until April 25 in anticipation of a likely surge of patients with COVID-19.
A report in The New York Times recently showed the dental profession to be at a particularly high risk of contracting COVID-19, due to the nature of the service we provide and the high transmissibility of the coronavirus. Dentists and their staff sit within 1 to 3 feet of their patients’ faces during routine procedures, placing them at higher risk of exposure to a respiratory borne disease than the normal population.
In addition, most dental practices manage multiple patients simultaneously, meaning we are at risk of incidentally causing an iatrogenic spread of the coronavirus. However, dentists, like all health care providers, are beholden to the Hippocratic oath to “First, do no harm” in our ADA Professional Code of Ethics. We cannot safely return to regular operations and risk aerosolizing salivary fluid, which acts as a medium for the coronavirus, without doing vast potential harm.
Dentists need to carefully follow the recommendations and government orders to only treat dental emergencies. Yet many dental offices will eagerly await returning to business as usual after the executive order expires. Most dental practices are privately owned small businesses. The average dental education costs $284,184 and behind every non-chain affiliate dental practice is a dentist-owner who either currently holds or previously held a practice startup or acquisition loan. The average dental startup costs $475,000. Significant financial leverage is requisite just to have the opportunity to practice dentistry and provide oral health care.
Dental practices are small businesses that play a critical community role. But just like thousands of other small businesses, we are not designed to tolerate monthslong interruptions to regular operations.
We are faced with what appears to be an impossible choice: Return to work and risk being infected ourselves, or stop treating patients indefinitely and risk a vast number of dental practices failing. What will we do if the executive order is extended beyond April 25?
As dental practices have been asked to cease all elective dental procedures until April 25, we will need to step up our telescreening efforts in order to comply with this executive order and only treat true dental emergencies. With strong telescreening policies in place, we can ensure that patients experiencing a dental condition that warrants immediate attention still can be cared for. It remains important that dental emergencies might still be treated in the dental setting to prevent quality-of-life issues for any patient experiencing dental pain, facial swelling and dental trauma. If those services are not provided for, the soon-to-be overtaxed emergency departments could well be further burdened. Recognizing this new reality, the dental insurance industry must be pushed to reimburse for teledentistry examinations.
Both the ADA and VDA have been advocating for the dental profession since their recommendations were released. Congress seems to have listened and aid for small businesses has been made available. Legislation has been passed to facilitate working capital loans through the SBA. This is a good start. I applaud my colleagues around the state, as well as the VDA, for donating their scarce supplies of protective equipment to where it’s needed most to slow the spread of the virus.
Oral health care professionals are facing an uncertain future because of this crisis, just like the rest of the country. Access to oral health care already is a major issue in large swaths of Virginia. The commonwealth can’t afford to see those practitioners shutter their businesses. I encourage policymakers to continue to recognize the important role dentists can play in seeing us through this crisis and the support these small businesses will need in the months ahead as we work together to get back on track.
