COVID-19 is out of the bag and has only begun to wreak havoc on our nation. Opportunities to stop the transmission of this deadly virus were squandered. Precious time was wasted by politicians reassuring Americans that everything would be fine, that one day this would disappear like a miracle.
Reality seemed to set in when the NBA recently canceled its season and the NCAA canceled "March Madness." One by one, businesses, organizations and entire industries started stepping into the leadership vacuum to attempt to quell the impending conflagration. Unfortunately, we are playing catch-up, with little time left on the clock. Untoward consequences are born of reactionary decisions.
On March 17, the American Dental Association (ADA) formally issued guidance urging dentists to postpone elective procedures for a three-week moratorium. This was a formal recommendation, but because we are a democracy, little more can be done by a self-governed industry.
On March 25, Gov. Ralph Northam released an executive order to postpone all elective dental procedures until April 25. This is to conserve personal protective equipment (PPE) for hospitals, with the anticipation of a possible surge of patients with COVID-19. Similarly, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) recently recommended PPE be preserved for our medical colleagues who are on the front lines fighting with the pandemic.
A recent New York Times report showed the dental profession is at a particularly high risk of contracting COVID-19 due to the nature of the services provided and the high transmissibility of COVID-19 via the respiratory system. Dentists and their auxiliary staff sit within 1 to 3 feet of their patients’ aerosolized saliva during routine procedures, placing them at higher risk of exposure to a respiratory-borne disease than the normal population. In addition, most dental practices manage multiple patients simultaneously, meaning we are at risk, or incidentally causing a nosocomial or iatrogenic spread of the coronavirus.
Dentists need to carefully follow recommendations and government orders to reduce patient volume, or even temporarily close for a few weeks. But many dental offices will eagerly await returning to business as usual after the executive order expires. Herein lies the rub: Most dental practices are privately owned small businesses. The average dental education costs $284,184, and behind every non-chain-affiliate dental practice is a dentist-owner that either currently holds or previously held a practice startup or acquisition loan. The average dental startup costs $475,000. Significant financial leverage is requisite just to have the opportunity to practice dentistry and provide oral health care. Dental practices are small businesses that are not designed to tolerate months-long interruptions to regular operations.
We are faced with what appears to be an impossible choice: return to work and risk being infected ourselves, or stop treating patients indefinitely and risk a vast number of dental practices will become insolvent. What will the average dental practice do if the executive order is extended beyond April 25?
Like all health care providers, dentists are beholden to the Hippocratic oath to “First, do no harm” in our ADA Professional Code of Ethics. We cannot choose to return to regular operations and risk aerosolizing salivary fluid, which acts as a medium for the coronavirus, without doing vast potential harm. The liability is too great. That would be akin to dancing the tango on the freeway.
Dental practices will need to step up telescreening efforts to comply with this executive order and only treat true emergencies. With strong telescreening policies in place, we can ensure patients are experiencing a dental condition that warrants immediate attention or might deteriorate if postponed. It remains important that emergencies may still be treated in the community setting, i.e. the dental practice, to prevent quality-of-life issues for any patients experiencing dental pain, facial swelling and dental trauma. If those services are not provided for, soon-to-be overtaxed emergency departments could be further burdened.
The dental insurance industry must be pushed to reimburse for teledentistry examinations. Legislation has been passed to facilitate banks and the Small Business Administration to provide access to adequate working capital so overhead expenses can be met while routine operations are diminished in businesses like ours.
The ADA and the Virginia Dental Association have advocated for the dental profession continuously since their recommendations were released. Congress seems to have listened and aid for small businesses is available, but will it be enough? If we don’t act quickly, the public’s oral health will suffer, COVID-19 could be transmitted through our offices and an entire sector of our health care system could fail. Dentistry is buckling under the stress of this crisis, just like the rest of the country.
