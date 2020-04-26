The years following World War II ushered in urban planning and development on a large scale. Soldiers were returning, families were forming and war industries were shifting to meet burgeoning domestic needs. Housing development was a top priority. Automobiles replaced trolleys and streetcars. Highways connected suburbs to cities. Commerce, finance, industry and professional services were centered in the heart of the city.
Planning was all about building and progress, but it came with a steep price. Entire communities were destroyed without approval from residents, houses were lost and owners were vacated without compensation, and apartment residents were uprooted without housing alternatives.
Spurred in part by the civil rights movement and the increasing number of heretofore disenfranchised African Americans elected to local governments, city halls across the country slowly began to shift their focus from corporate welfare to job creation, neighborhood stability and employment.
Particularly in a place like Richmond, where history is steeped in unfathomable human suffering, planning must concentrate on rebuilding what was lost and uniting all that was torn asunder.
But where do we begin in a city with such a long and tortured history? We must create a memorial park and a beautiful slavery museum — now — that encompasses the entire slave district. Such memorialization would serve the same purpose in Richmond and throughout the United States as Auschwitz and other death camps in Western and Eastern Europe. Forty percent of all slaves in the United States passed through Richmond. Most were in transit to work and die as slaves in the cotton fields of Mississippi, Louisiana, Arkansas and Texas.
The second thing we must do is to implement what was the single most important recommendation of the city’s anti-poverty commission: the creation of private enterprise in high-poverty black neighborhoods. A new public agency was created to do just that, but the Office of Community Wealth Building has yet to live up to its name. The opposite of poverty is wealth; the genesis of wealth is ownership; and the origin of ownership among those who have so little is the largesse and commitment of white business leaders backed by government and philanthropic leaders.
What was envisioned for Richmond was the development of black-owned businesses created and sustained by anchor institutions in the city such as private corporations, universities, and city and state government. Each year, these entities must procure a variety of goods and services, whether it’s window cleaning or lawn maintenance at Dominion Energy; food or laundry service at Virginia Commonwealth University’s hospitals, the University of Richmond or Virginia Union University; painting in City Hall and the public schools; or minor repairs at the Robins Foundation and the Richmond Memorial Health Foundation, to name but a few examples.
Residents of low-income neighborhoods would be canvassed to find out if anyone would be interested in working at a new business with living wages that would provide whatever service or product the anchor needed and eventually would become a separate business owned by the workers. Those interested would be trained and provided transportation, child care, health care and other essentials while the workers are learning the job. Back-office work would be provided pro bono by existing businesses. Over time, once the workers learned how to manage the business, ownership would be transferred to them.
This is not fantasy. It is a real solution to real problems associated with poverty. The best example of a city that has successfully engaged in this kind of social enterprise is Cleveland, Ohio. What’s ironic is that consultants from Cleveland came to Richmond to tell their story and engage members of the anti-poverty commission in conversations about how Richmond could institute a similar network. All of that has yet to be fulfilled, but it’s not too late. In fact, social enterprise could be the centerpiece of redemptive planning.
Memorialization of the slave district, erecting a magnificent slave museum and wealth building in impoverished neighborhoods are three major steps that Richmond must take if we seek something more enduring than tourism and tax revenue. It’s redemption.
