By Joseph P. Casey and John Vithoulkas
Editor’s note: Rhu Harris retired as county administrator of Hanover County on July 1 after a 36-year career in local government. His counterparts in Chesterfield and Henrico counties, Joseph P. Casey and John Vithoulkas, wrote this op-ed in tribute to his service.
We worked closely with Rhu Harris, Hanover County administrator, for three decades. We all are fiscally trained, so we speak the same language. Many might not know how important the relationship is among Hanover, Henrico and Chesterfield counties.
Together we are 800,000 citizens strong and cover 1,200 square miles — larger than four states. Together we face many similar opportunities and challenges. And together, we all regularly work on regional collaboration with Richmond. As Rhu brings his public service career to an end, we wanted to provide some friendly reflections.
Joseph P. Casey:
My first interaction with Rhu was in 1987. He was Hanover’s finance director and I was its external auditor. If it wasn’t for him, I wouldn’t have considered a career in local government. When the assistant director position became available in 1990, I initially tried finding someone I knew for the job, as it would make my auditor role easier.
However, after reading all the roles of this position, I told my wife, Suzanne, “That’s a job I may want to do when I grow up.” Her reply was: “It’s time to grow up.”
Rhu was a role model when I needed one, and also a friend. He has that rare combination of fiscal knowledge, passion, temperament and commitment to serving citizens. All have enabled Hanover to become a regional, state and national leader.
I was fortunate to have his trust to carry on in his prior positions as I rode his coattails through 2013. We worked extremely well together and similarly viewed many issues. This enabled us to divide and conquer often. If both of us attended the same meeting, we probably made others nervous with our rapport. We did many things together — worked hard, laughed, mourned.
I followed in his footsteps six years later in many things: We both hold degrees from the University of Richmond, we both worked for the accounting firm KPMG and we share the same birthday. Coincidentally, our wives also share birthdays. Some things just are meant to be.
Suzanne jokingly called us Batman and Robin during my Hanover days. I’m not sure what became of Robin post-Batman, but I don’t plan to lose touch with Rhu. As Robin would say, “Holy passage of time, Batman.” It’s been quite a ride.
John Vithoulkas:
As a new county manager eight years ago, one of the first people I reached out to for guidance was Rhu Harris — who at the time was the senior administrator in the region. We developed a quick friendship that I nearly blew to smithereens when my first official act was to hire his deputy county manager, Joseph P. Casey. Despite that first setback, I count Rhu as one of my personal and professional friends and confidants. Since then, he has provided this not-so-young county manager with helpful advice, guidance and clarity in moments of doubt. We have solved many of the region’s issues, at least in our minds, at Marty’s Grill in Mechanicsville.
Years ago, localities in this region did not think in a regional manner. And while there have been changes in elected leadership and evolving generational dynamics, ultimately, true collaboration comes from trust.
Rhu Harris’ honest approach and heart have led to many regional successes — most recent of which the creation of the Central Virginia Transportation Authority (CVTA), which could not have happened without him. Without Hanover’s participation and guidance for the region’s less-populated localities, this region’s transportation needs would have fallen further behind, hindering our quality of life and collective ability to secure significant economic development opportunities.
Going forward, Rhu has led a strong foundation for leadership in this region that will have a lasting impact. It is hard to imagine not meeting my friend at Marty’s, but I am going to assume and hope that I will be able to call him from time to time and rely on that good, Hanoverian judgement of his.
We wish him, his wife, Peggy, and their beautiful family — now with three grandchildren — nothing but the best. If in the months ahead, one of our regional residents thinks they see Rhu Harris cruising the Capital Trail on a new bicycle, do a double take — it really might be him.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.