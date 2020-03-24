By Joseph P. Casey and Leslie Haley
Hurricanes. Blizzards. The 2008 financial crisis. Tornadoes. Earthquakes. 9/11.
We’ve dealt with myriad events that have tested our resolve and abilities, but something feels different now. Something is different now. It’s so different that the information we write about on a Sunday night might be different when this is published, pending more recent events.
National and global health and economic crises are nothing new. But never have we dealt with a situation here that exhibited the quick and all-encompassing change that the coronavirus spread has caused. As we all pay close attention to what’s happening, each of us must realize we have an important role. From heeding health officials’ precautions for self-quarantining and social distancing, to being innovative in how we approach our daily lives and work, our combined efforts and actions will be what matters most in overcoming our newest crisis.
Like all the things that have challenged us over the years, we will overcome this. We don’t yet know — we can’t know — how long it might take and what our reality might be when this is over. Unlike natural disasters, our foe this time is invisible. But we do know one thing. This storm, too, shall pass, and we’ll be stronger for it. All of us are deploying new manners in how we interact and do business, with many of these innovations becoming great additions going forward.
Strangely, at a time when keeping our distance matters most, collaboration has taken on new meaning and importance, and Chesterfield and its regional partners are working hard together, while keeping a safe distance. Our buildings are locked, but we are indeed open and providing services, though in different ways. Work is getting done because it has to. Nothing brings to light the impact local government has on the daily lives of people like a crisis, and we’re going to be there for citizens.
One of the most important things local government can do at a time like this is keep people informed. We’re doing that in many ways, including media briefings, dedicated websites, a call center (804-751-2362), social media, and interactive Facebook Live segments featuring our health, public safety and elected leaders.
To a degree, and in certain areas, it’s work as usual. But that work looks very different. An example is our next Board of Supervisors meeting with citizen options to participate. For those traditionalists who want to speak at a public hearing, we will practice staging areas and spatial distancing.
However, we’re encouraging many to submit their public comments online and that voice is just as loud with public postings, elected officials reading every word and permanently recording them in our minutes. We actually hope to get more input this way as many have had prior constraints in traveling at night to a bricks-and-mortar building. We care about you as a citizen and as a voice.
Understandably, there is an underlying current of stress and anxiety among our employees that’s really no different than what’s being felt by all others. But, like never before, we are witnessing a workforce that is being mindful of its families and customers in equal measure. Everyone needs to be busy taking care of both their family needs and their livelihood, as best they can.
Each day is bringing new challenges as we work to apply taxpayer resources in the most effective and efficient ways. And each day, diverse teams representing nearly all functions of government and other community sectors are meeting, often virtually, to determine how we continue to deploy services.
It’s not easy, but that’s OK. We’ve asked employees to make priorities in terms of the work they do, and we’ve asked them to consider where their time and talents could be deployed to make an even bigger difference. Job descriptions during these times are just words, and actions are louder than words.
While our abilities to stop a pandemic are globally challenging, our efforts to keep our local and regional economy going are dependent upon us not creating an overall sense of panic. We’ve talked with many business and industry leaders in the area, and the common theme seems to be a desire to be “open for business.”
Let’s not forget what we can do to support our local businesses in times like this, especially small businesses. For example, we might not sit down in a restaurant to eat, but we can continue enjoying their great food through takeout. Perhaps empty spatial parking lots today will be the al fresco spatial eating places of tomorrow.
It’s a new norm, at least for a while. But we are open for business.
