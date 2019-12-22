By Josh Hurley, Robin Mayes and Brett Welch
Gone are the days of the “guidance counselor.” This antiquated term hails from guiding post-World War II veterans into careers. Today’s school counselors serve as the heart of the school by supporting students, parents, teachers and administrators. We are master’s-level mental health professionals responsible for supporting students to navigate social-emotional wellness, achieve academic success and pursue post-secondary goals.
Of school-age children who receive any behavioral and mental health services, 70% to 80% receive them at school. School counselors provide social-emotional support at a crucial time in children’s lives, as well as access and knowledge for students who come from families without experience in navigating community supports, the college process and other post-secondary options. We empower students to identify the resources needed to overcome obstacles and achieve goals.
As three local school counselors serving elementary and secondary schools, our days are busy, complicated and never typical. At the elementary level, school counselors provide character education lessons in classrooms, community outreach, career exploration, restorative circles, small group counseling for academic and behavioral needs, response to intervention planning, assessing for self-harm, collaborating with teachers and crisis support.
At the secondary level, we support students as they navigate adolescence, assist families with college and career planning, handle registrations for new students and are the gatekeepers of graduation requirements. We facilitate support groups and teach classroom lessons on issues like stress management, suicide prevention, internet safety, bullying prevention and college financial aid. We assist students with their transition back from being hospitalized or incarcerated and provide food and clothing resources to those in need.
Crises abound, and sometimes a family’s urgency becomes our emergency. Students come to our doors with every diagnosis under the sun and request help with everything from grappling with gender identity to completing FAFSA forms to getting car insurance. Students need a safe haven at school where they can unload, problem solve, get help and be accepted for who they are. School counselors provide this safe haven.
School counselors often take on a variety of other duties, such as overseeing standardized testing, lunch duty, hallway duty or covering classes for a teacher or nurse, which reduces our ability to provide proactive services and crisis response. Recognizing this, the General Assembly passed and Gov. Ralph Northam signed HB1729 into law this year, requiring school counselors to spend 80% of our time in direct counseling services to students, including individual, group, lessons, collaboration and crisis response. This mirrors the national recommendation for best practice and is a huge step forward. However, our caseloads remain so high that we still struggle to meet students’ needs, and that’s a school safety issue.
The K-12 student-to-counselor ratio recommended by the American School Counselor Association and the Virginia Board of Education is one school counselor for every 250 students. With current caseloads of 300- to 400-plus students in many secondary schools and 600-plus students in many elementary schools, we cannot build the significant relationships necessary for effective counseling to occur.
This is particularly true with vulnerable students. We know that warning signs for harm to self and others often start with kids feeling isolated, unseen and unheard. If we want to prevent tragedy, creating connections is the first step. If we want high-quality schools and life-ready graduates, we need more school counselors to provide support.
This year, the governor also signed SB1406 to incrementally lower school counselor ratios, serving as the first phase of a proposed three-year effort to get to 1 to 250. The price tag for the first phase was $36 million but only $12 million was funded, thereby reducing ratios very little across the state. We applaud the governor’s recent proposed budget announcement of $99.3 million for new school counseling positions for the 2020-22 biennium, which would fully fund a 1 to 250 ratio in grades K-12, and we urge the General Assembly to support it.
School counselors cannot be effective advocates and agents of change for students we do not see or know. For us, investing in schools isn’t partisan — it’s personal. It’s about your children, grandchildren, neighbors and future workforce. It’s about a high quality education for all. As educators, we represent the profession that creates all others. By fully funding public education and educators, we all invest in our own futures.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.