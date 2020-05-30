In the age of COVID-19, our innate need to be close to one another has been turned against us. Rules on social distancing, the unmet need for personal protective equipment (PPE), urban population density, the closure of businesses, the collapse of the travel industry — all these things speak to the perils of space. As the data shows, this is a virus that thrives in tight, overcrowded spaces.
That the virus has spread with particular menace in our underfunded nursing homes, our overcrowded low-income housing projects and our overpopulated prisons unequivocally demonstrates that the virus’ transmission behavior cannot be uncoupled from questions of class, race and public policy.
Social care, housing, criminal justice — all these areas have been placed under enormous stress following a decade of fiscal austerity. Tragic thought it is, no one is surprised that the virus has come home to roost so prevalently in these spaces.
Accordingly, much of the public discourse about how we might reimagine the world in the aftermath of this pandemic has been focused on questions of space — how different our offices, parks, housing, event spaces and city centers will need to be.
What has been less discussed is the impact of the novel coronavirus on time. As an anthropologist whose work has focused on exploring experiences of time among vulnerable substance-using populations — such as London’s street-sleeping homeless — I feel we are missing an opportunity to place questions of time on equal footing with those of space.
Perhaps it is because time intrinsically feels more abstract, and space more concrete, that the latter tends to be over-emphasized when we think about the things that structure human co-existence and make it meaningful.
Take the street-sleeping homeless, for example. These are people who quite literally do not have a physical space in which to dwell. However, just as a home is more than a physical space, homelessness is about more than the absence of this space. It is about time as well.
Being evicted onto the streets also means being dislocated from the normal rhythms and structures of time that endow life with meaning and potentiality. For the homeless, shunted into chronic unemployment and socioeconomic obsolescence, time begins to elasticize, bracketing them in a hyperextended present that is flanked by an often traumatic past and a future evacuated of possibility.
These conditions, typically articulated in terms of deep, unrelenting boredom, point to a breakdown between two very different modes of temporal experience — subjective time and clock time. Detached from the productive discipline of clock time, the embodied sense of duration begins to run away with itself, trapping us in what is experienced as a kind of endless waiting.
Those of us in lockdown — even those of us lucky enough to have kept our jobs — now have been given a taste of this stagnant temporal reality. The unlucky ones — those who have lost their jobs and who now are on the brink of homelessness, if not already there — are receiving an even higher dose, forced into the seemingly endless queues, virtual and actual, which define our already inadequate unemployment, welfare and housing services.
The homeless, the working poor, undocumented migrants, refugees, prisoners, indigenous peoples, the disabled — these marginalized groups have known the torment of purgatorial waiting long before the coronavirus appeared on humanity’s radar.
They intimately know the existential suffering that comes when subjective time is left undiluted and stripped of meaningful social events and milestones that might punctuate its flow. Minus these punctuations and possibilities, existence loses its novelty and begins to grind.
Hence why drugs and alcohol — masters of temporal interruption — are so pervasive among marginalized people living under conditions of endless waiting. Cheap, abundant and readily available, there are few things better at killing time and inducing novel sensations (however temporary and self-destructive they might be).
Recent reports of problematic drug use increasing among those in lockdown gesture to this fact. In the vacuum left by social isolation, time floods in, bloating the present and truncating the future.
How much worse things get will depend, in no small part, on how short our memories are, especially among the most privileged of us. In being given a taste of how so many live, we have been gifted a rare moment of empathic possibility, capable of connecting us with those who occupy the farthermost distance away on the socioeconomic spectrum.
As the lockdown eases and the luckiest of us become reacquainted with the events, people and activities that imbue time with novelty and extemporaneity, it is imperative that we do not forget the temporal realities lockdown exposed us to.
This empathy, if politically harnessed, can jumpstart deeper thinking not just about the new spaces we want to create, but the new times. To do that, we need to reimagine the structural conditions that have left so many people waiting for so very long: housing, welfare, disability support, educational reform, political recognition, equitable health care, mental health counseling, labor security.
Just as Samuel Beckett’s Vladimir and Estragon waited for Godot, never sure if and when he would come, humanity waits for a vaccine. Whether it comes or not, we all have been given an object lesson in the more pernicious forms of waiting that continue to pervade our most vulnerable communities.
If the onslaught of this pandemic has been about the perils of space, its aftermath will be about the perils of time. We squandered our last head start — let us not squander this one.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.