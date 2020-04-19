It was another Friday morning in self-quarantine. I was out walking my dog to our neighborhood park in Church Hill, where he and I had taken to perching ourselves on a bench, a safe distance away from the early morning joggers and other dog owners. Right as I began to cross the street, an older white man shouted at me, “Stay away!” The man promptly demanded to know if I spoke any English.
I wish I could say this was an isolated event. But others around the country have suffered far worse, at times violent, encounters in recent weeks. My sister, a nurse in Nevada, has had several of her own patients call her a “chink” or a “Chinese bitch.”
These encounters have been fueled by the misconception that Chinese Americans like myself — and all Asian Americans, for that matter, since our attackers can’t seem to tell us apart — are somehow to blame as a source of the coronavirus outbreak. Or, at the very least, because of our ethnicity, that we should be used as a verbal or physical punching bag for what our own president has termed “the Chinese virus.”
If we do nothing to confront these patterns of racism against the Asian American community, they will only become worse. “Stop AAPI Hate,” an online site for reporting hate crimes against Asian Americans, recently documented more than 1,000 racially motivated attacks and other incidents of harassment or discrimination nationwide in just two weeks. The actual numbers are higher, since many incidents, like mine, go unreported. The FBI warns that “hate crime incidents against Asian Americans likely will surge across the United States, due to the spread of coronavirus disease.”
My own encounter in the park wasn’t violent. No racial slurs were hurled. Unlike the Asian woman in New York, I didn’t find myself getting kicked and punched at the subway station. Unlike the young Asian boy in California, I wasn’t concussed at school. Unlike the Asian family of three — a father and his two sons in Texas, I wasn’t stabbed at a grocery store.
Nonetheless, as with all racially motivated encounters — from the verbal slights to the violent physical attacks — the sting of racism is felt, no matter how minor the infraction. Whatever words or actions are being lobbed at you, the hate seeps in, corroding your sense of dignity, self-worth and identity.
As an Asian American, I’ve spent most of my life attempting to pursue a place for myself in the country I was born into. I attended an Ivy League university, a historically white institution. I joined theater and performing arts groups, historically white activities. I became a lawyer and a food critic, historically white professions. These markers, I hoped, would convince others, as well as myself, that despite my “minority” status, I belonged here too.
Yet, every encounter, however brief, corrodes this sense of belonging. Those moments of being asked, “But where are you really from?” That time I was told on the Upper West Side of Manhattan to “go back to China.” And now, having someone in my own neighborhood shout at me to stay away, while demanding to know if I spoke English. They are reminders to every Asian American: No, you still don’t belong.
Say what you will about self-definition — or, as presidential candidate Andrew Yang recently implored the Asian American community to do, proving one’s “American-ness.” Belonging demands acceptance. As I and other Asian Americans have been reminded, in this moment and countless times before, we are not fully accepted here. However hard we might try to earn it, our acceptance is tenuous. And it can be rescinded at any moment.
The American experience with COVID-19 has shone a light on racism against Asian Americans. What needs to come out of this moment is not, as Yang argues, for Asian Americans “to embrace and show our American-ness in ways we never have before.” It is for other Americans to recognize that such racism exists and to understand how it operates against the Asian American community, and our sense of identity and place as people living in this country.
It is for our government leaders, at the state and national level, to do a better job of calling out racially motivated attacks, harassment and discrimination against Asian Americans, and reminding people that these are not isolated events but pervasive patterns.
Like so many Asian Americans, I have fought to belong in this country. But future generations of Asian Americans should not have to fight for their sense of belonging. If we come to terms with our problems of racism against Asian Americans, future generations might be able to live in this country with the promise that they already belong.
