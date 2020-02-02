Over the past year, more than 383,000 Virginia adults have gained access to high-quality health coverage through the expansion of the Medicaid program, empowering them to get their flu shots, obtain insulin to control diabetes and seek treatment for cancer.
My colleagues and I at Virginia’s Medicaid agency gain inspiration from the everyday, hardworking people who share their stories with us.
A Henrico County woman no longer has to choose which of the 15 medications she will purchase out of pocket every month for diabetes and other health conditions.
A Richmond man found a job and fulfillment as a peer mentor, helping others in recovery, after receiving the coverage he needed for dental and vision services that had been barriers to employment.
A Danville woman danced for joy when she was approved for Medicaid, allowing her to have cataract surgery.
Multiply those individual narratives by 383,000, and it is breathtaking to consider the full scope and enduring impact of this health initiative.
Medicaid expansion is truly changing — and saving — lives.
This achievement is the result of the leadership of Gov. Ralph Northam, and hard work by my staff, state and local social services officials, managed health care plans, providers and advocates.
At the Virginia Department of Medical Assistance Services, we recognize expansion as an opportunity to learn from our members, and to use that knowledge to strengthen our program and adopt innovations that drive improved outcomes.
We are conducting a comprehensive evaluation of Medicaid expansion that includes a survey of new members, as well as dashboards that track enrollment and the types of health care services that they are using. You can find the survey and dashboards on our website at: www.dmas.virginia.gov
Together, these analyses reveal the profound impact that health coverage is having across our commonwealth.
Nearly two-thirds of our new members went without needed medical care before they received health coverage, according to the survey conducted by the Virginia Commonwealth University School of Medicine.
They could not afford essential services, such as a visit to a primary care doctor, prescriptions and mental health treatment. One in four survey respondents reported paying more than $500 in out-of-pocket medical expenses in the year prior to Medicaid expansion.
Tough choices.
Contrast those decisions with the health care choices those same individuals are making today.
Medical claims filed by the doctors and providers who are serving our new members show that they are smart, proactive consumers. They are seeking preventive services to stay healthy and obtaining regular treatment for chronic diseases.
More than 80% of new members have used at least one medical service, more than 60% have had doctor appointments and about two-thirds have filled prescriptions. Among those requiring more intensive services are 47,000 with high blood pressure, 26,000 with diabetes, nearly 23,000 receiving addiction services and 6,000 with cancer.
These Virginians — most of whom are working, retired or pursuing an education — are eager to improve their health so they can be more active and engaged with their families, in their communities and in their jobs.
Just one year after expanding Medicaid, with 90% of the costs covered by federal funds, we already have solid evidence of the value generated through investments in health care.
I am honored to be part of this historic accomplishment and confident we will continue to build on these positive health outcomes in the years ahead.
