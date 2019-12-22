Kate Cassada serves as associate professor and assistant chair of graduate education for Educational Leadership and Policy Studies at the University of Richmond. Her children attend regional public schools and for 14 years, she served as a public school classroom teacher, senior teacher, assistant principal and principal. Contact her at: kcassada@richmond.edu Kathy Burcher is director of government relations for the Virginia Education Association. Her children attended Henrico County Public Schools and she is a past president of the Henrico County Council of PTAs. Contact her at: kburcher@veanea.org