During this time of many changes, I’ve seen lots of great examples of people helping people. While we’re in a crisis like never before, there are opportunities for us to pause, reflect and learn as we move forward.
Many now face a new normal: They’re struggling with social isolation, little or no access to community resources and a scarcity of nonemergency medical care. There is a group among us who know this kind of life well, for whom this is not a “new normal,” but just their regular lives. Ironically, life under COVID-19 is giving the rest of the world a chance to experience what life is like for an individual with a disability.
This group regularly deals with social isolation, a lack of affordable and accessible transportation, an inability to shop for food or other essentials, and dependence on others for basic necessities. While we rightfully are applauding the efforts of first responders, along with people working in the food distribution business, we might be overlooking another group very deserving of our accolades: caregivers who get up and go to people’s homes every day where social distancing is not an option.
Personal care attendants help people get up, dress them and assist with daily living activities, all at a modest wage and often without health insurance.
Like nursing home employees, they often work at multiple locations to make ends meet.
Certainly, there also are risks in having people come into our homes to provide care, but community-based services are more private and perhaps offer a lower chance of spreading viruses. There are risks with both. I see COVID-19 as an opportunity to take what we’ve learned and move forward with greater emphasis on telehealth, personal care services, meal delivery and online shopping.
As a wheelchair user with a modified vehicle, I still can empathize with people relying on public transit or paratransit as they try to access their communities. Many with and without disabilities are finding telehealth to be a very viable option, especially people who have limited transportation options or are unable to leave home. We all are learning to use online services that we often drove our cars to access.
COVID-19 is making us rethink larger facilities where the health of residents could be at increased risk. The challenge now is finding creative ways to engage through technology and social media, but that still can leave some people with a huge disconnect. What about those who don’t have internet access or the ability to understand how to navigate it? How do we not leave those individuals isolated?
Resources for Independent Living, the nonprofit I work for, has a “Get a Buddy, Be a Buddy” plan, pairing individuals with disabilities with other individuals (preferably someone without a disability but not necessarily) who agree to regularly check on each other during an emergency. Buddies can help get resources or emergency personnel if needed. If people know there is somebody is willing to check on them, everyone’s safety has a better chance of being ensured.
When this is over, most of us will go back to our lives and some sense of normalcy, hopefully with a new appreciation of the contributions of many people who we previously were unaware of. In the meantime, if you know somebody you think could benefit from a check-in call — they don’t necessarily have to be a person with a disability — please reach out. Tell them you were thinking of them and see how they’re doing. It’s easy and you’ll make someone’s day.
Thank you to the many people who have been a positive light in this dark time. A special thanks to the front-line heroes who have done their jobs with great passion, integrity and commitment. I hope that one positive thing that will come out of this crisis is a continued effort to explore ways to provide a more comfortable, safe and convenient society for everyone.
