By Kelly O’Keefe and Matt Williams
What a year.
Our world is struggling to get through a sweeping pandemic we were not prepared for. The streets are filled with protesters standing up to a shameful legacy of racism that we’ve done too little to address. America’s economy is faltering, propped up by an infusion of borrowed cash. Our political divisions are widening, tearing at the fabric of our society. And our environment continues to face the threat of warming trends that are changing our climate and flooding our shores.
It’s easy to think 2020 has brought us nothing but trouble, but maybe the last five months have done something else altogether. Maybe 2020 has done us the great favor of sounding an alarm that wakes the world and transforms our challenges once and for all from “knowing problems” to “doing problems.”
In a world of “knowing problems,” we ask ourselves, “What is true?” We debate the scale, and often the very existence, of our challenges. We gather data. We work to separate science from spin. We look for evidence in an effort to arrive at a consensus on whether these challenges deserve the scarce resources of our time and attention.
In a world of “doing problems,” the signs are all around us. We acknowledge the existence and urgency of our challenges and we turn our attention to action. Racism is real. Climate change is real. Economic inequality is real. Political polarization is real. Today we know that to ignore these problems is to deny our undeniable reality.
2020’s gift is one of focus. A focus on action. A call to answer the question, “What can I do?” 2020 makes it clear not only that something must be done, but also that each and every one of us must do our part.
Maybe you’re a citizen whose “doing” lies in making your voice heard by marching, voting and supporting causes that touch your heart. Maybe you’re an elected official, legislating and making meaningful changes to the rules that govern our society. Or a nonprofit organization focused on deepening your engagement in communities that are hurting and collaborating more closely than ever with others to help them.
As business leaders, “doing” means transforming our organizations from transactional machines to inclusive, engaged communities that not only generate economic value but also contribute to the well-being of those who work with us and for us.
In our own company we’re devoting more time, resources and attention to celebrate and empower the diverse voices in our workforce and our community, redoubling our support for causes that reflect our values, reaching out to our employees and partners to strengthen our culture of inclusion and recognition, and helping our clients do the same.
It’s a journey, but one that we and many of our peers in the business community are recommitted to make.
No matter our individual role, “doing” is harder than “knowing.” It’s not an intellectual exercise, it’s a physical one. It requires motion, risk, uncertainty and vulnerability. It means facing our failures, looking deep within ourselves at our own biases and blindspots, doing our best to address them, and using every tool at our disposal to improve, one day and one challenging conversation at a time — moving beyond our own limited lived experience and drawing on our capacity for empathy to recognize the experiences of others.
It means acknowledging that now is not the time to “get back to normal,” because normal was never enough.
So let’s not blame 2020 for our problems. Let’s thank 2020 for sounding the alarm.
And let’s get to work.
