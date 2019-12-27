As Virginia Realtors, we are one of the largest trade associations in Virginia, with 35,000 individual real estate professionals throughout the commonwealth. We’re individuals who live, work and represent families in every community in Virginia, including more than 5,000 in the greater Richmond area. We’re individuals who have helped millions of Virginians obtain housing, purchase land, start a business and realize the American dream. As members of the Virginia Realtors, we are members of an association that has been part of the fabric of Virginia communities for 100 years.
As an association, we never expected to be advocates for health care policy. However, as health care costs have risen, our members confront the same difficult decision so many working families in Virginia face: whether to pay for much-needed health coverage or go without in order to pay for life’s other necessities.
Nearly all of our members are independent contractors. This means that they do not have the option of traditional employer-based health insurance — not even if they are affiliated with a large, well-known brokerage.
We are not alone. There are many more Virginians who work hard every day as self-employed individuals who can’t afford health plans sold in the “individual” health insurance market, most notably the “unsubsidized” nonexchange marketplace.
In membership surveys, up to 20% of our 35,000 members in any given year go without health insurance because the cost is prohibitive. They are stuck in a coverage gap between qualifying for government subsidies that reduce insurance costs and being forced to pay for the exorbitant cost of unsubsidized coverage out of their own pockets. Those monthly costs, often exceeding $1,000 for individuals and more than $2,000 for families, easily rival that of a mortgage payment. Making matters worse are the high deductibles they must pay, which can exceed $10,000.
Statistics show that health care and medical bills are directly related to the highest percentage of bankruptcies. Statistics also show that this inability of self-employed and small businesses to reasonably afford basic health insurance has a downward, spiraling impact on society. Anyone facing the decision to go without health insurance due to cost is left vulnerable, running the risk of health and financial ruin.
This legislative session, we are asking Virginia’s policymakers to provide an option, another tool in the toolkit, to give thousands of working families access to affordable, quality health insurance. The option: comprehensive coverage offered through an Association Health Plan (AHP). AHPs allow groups like the Virginia Realtors to be treated as a large employer that can negotiate health insurance plans on behalf of our members.
AHPs are fully compliant with the Affordable Care Act and, most notably, they guarantee coverage for people with pre-existing conditions. Our AHP also would provide coverage for the essential health benefits and grant our members access to a broad provider network. Why? Because we believe our members deserve access to a comprehensive set of medical items and services, and the group purchasing power that comes with operating like a large employer allows us to offer access to quality care.
We pride ourselves on working with members of the Virginia General Assembly, be they Democrat or Republican, on policy initiatives that meet the needs of the many, not just the few. We have a long-standing tradition of bringing forward legislative initiatives that have been thoroughly vetted and seeking solutions. For example, our legislation includes safeguards and consumer protections that will shield Virginians from unscrupulous actors in the insurance market. We not only want to do right by our members, but also for all Virginians.
We are eager to work with the business community, members of the General Assembly, Attorney General Mark Herring, Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax and Gov. Ralph Northam as we identify solutions to bring down the cost of health insurance for our members and, indeed, any Virginian who is stuck in this coverage gap. We look forward to supporting this, and other solutions, that will help our members and any Virginian facing the all too common question: How will we pay for health insurance?
