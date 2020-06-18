I am a 24-year-old black man who has lived in Richmond since 2013, and yes — I think the monuments should remain — in their present form.
This past Sunday, as I walked through my neighborhood surveying the colorful changes sprayed across the Jackson, Davis, Lee and Stuart statues, I believe the people of Richmond finally and appropriately have contextualized Monument Avenue.
Since my arrival as a freshman at the University of Richmond, I always have been intrigued by the city’s history. Granted, without one family move in the early 1950s, I might have been an eighth-generation Richmonder. My interest in Richmond and its past stem from the fact that my mother’s “people” (“Richmondspeak” at its finest) lived in Richmond before “the war,” as free people of color, until my great-grandfather moved the majority of our family to my native Philadelphia some 70 years ago.
As a child, I was immersed in the lives of my proud Richmond forbears in Jackson Ward and Navy Hill by my great-grandfather first, followed by my grandmother and her siblings. Mentions of “Arthur” (Ashe) and “Ms. Maggie” (Walker) peppered their stories about the strong black community “North of Broad” and that bygone era. Their stories mostly were positive, but they refused to omit tales of confronting and challenging the ever-present indignities of Jim Crow.
In 2020, their stories live on. I’ve committed many to memory, frequently sharing tales of Richmond past to my fellow transplants in the Fan District. On walks through my neighborhood, I often am so transfixed by this city, reflecting on what has been destroyed, for good and bad, while imagining what was. Walking down Hanover and Stuart avenues, and Main Street, I think about the experience of my great-grandfather. What would residents have said to him had he decided to take a Saturday afternoon stroll through the Fan back in his youth? Would they have seen him as a servant — or a criminal?
As I walked down Monument Avenue that Sunday morning to survey the changes to the Confederate monuments, I was stunned. The air was tense and the crowd exceeded the usual coalition of runners and churchgoers. Black faces ranged from subdued affirmation to sheer joy at the defacing of such overt symbols of division and hate. As I passed the freshly charred United Daughters of the Confederacy building, black motorists honked and cheered.
Yet, it was the white faces that I found most intriguing. Most were in variations of stupor — either pleasantly surprised at the visible change that had occurred or severely dismayed at the destruction. Even more, I observed older white couples, perfectly dressed for the late Richmond spring, clad in pastel, who clearly had driven into the city from the counties to mourn their ancestral birthright. Their looks of shock juxtaposed with the joy expressed by walkers of all races perfectly illustrates Richmond’s complicated past and present.
The formerly pristine monuments, as white as the cause they championed, were covered in color — a beautiful metaphor in itself. A black “X” adorned the tablet regaling the false history of the Lost Cause on the Jefferson Davis monument. The base of the Robert E. Lee monument, intentionally raised by its erectors to symbolize his importance to Richmond, even over the statue of George Washington at Capitol Square, was sprayed in living color. The Lee statue sported a litany of cries for justice, expressions of anger and a fair share of expletives, all expressing 400 years of rage in the face of black oppression.
For seven years, I’ve watched commissions and citizens alike advocate for the contextualization or removal of the Confederate monuments on Monument Avenue. And as I walked down the street, reviewing the cries of “Black Lives Matter” and “Defund the Police” sprayed across the tableaux of the Lost Cause, I could not think of a better contextualization for the monuments than to leave them marked with the rage, pain and oppression behind every word and expletive.
By leaving the monuments “in color,” Monument Avenue motorists and marchers alike would be confronted with this city’s past while recognizing the present repudiation of what was. Leaving the monuments in their current shape is the ultimate sign of compromise and symbolic reconciliation that Richmond so desperately craves.
As I walked down the avenue this past Sunday, my mind drifted to my great-grandfather. He would be 102 today. I can only imagine what he would think viewing the monuments in their present condition. In his never-ending love for his city, I’d bet he’d approve.
