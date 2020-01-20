In his 2020 State of the State address, Gov. Ralph Northam stated that the decriminalization of marijuana and expungement of prior convictions would be among his legislative priorities for the year. This is a laudable effort that seeks to bring about real social justice reforms to the commonwealth. However, both the governor and Attorney General Mark Herring have voiced their desire to see Virginia take the further step to commercialize the drug. This is a step too far.
Despite numerous attempts by the marijuana industry’s lobbyists to paint it as such, marijuana is not a benign substance.
From the overwhelming majority of research on lower potency pot — that pales in comparison to today’s super strength pot — we know marijuana use affects memory, learning, can lead to a loss of IQ points and even has been linked to severe mental illness issues such as schizophrenia, anxiety, depression and suicidal thoughts. On the mental health front, recent research has found daily use of high-potency marijuana is associated with a fivefold increase in instances of psychosis.
Furthermore, a recent study published in the journal JAMA Psychiatry found that rates of marijuana addiction among teens in states that have legalized the drug were 25% higher than in states that have not.
Marijuana legalization and normalization has led our nation’s young people to believe the drug is benign, which is why the U.S. Surgeon General issued a stern public warning this summer for youth and pregnant women to avoid it.
We also know pot use predicts opioid misuse, and numerous studies have shown legalization to be detrimental to efforts combating the opioid epidemic. Marijuana users are in fact more than twice as likely to abuse prescription opioids, more likely to need higher doses of opiate medications for pain and more likely to use opioids in conjunction with marijuana. Moreover, a widely cited study used to justify legalization was recently debunked, instead finding that legalization was associated with a 25% increase in opioid overdose fatalities.
As if these facts weren’t enough, Big Pot also currently finds itself in the center of a new health crisis. Some 55 people have lost their lives and more than 2,500 have fallen ill with a debilitating lung illness now known as EVALI that is caused by marijuana vaping products.
While the industry has desperately pointed the finger at the underground market, numerous instances of EVALI and at least three deaths have been linked to the use of so-called “legal” products.
Commercialization results in the creation of an addiction-for-profit industry that markets extremely potent marijuana products, such as candies, gummies, sodas and flavored vapes, to young people. Focusing on decriminalization rather than legalization makes far more sense. It helps to end harmful policing practices and excessive sentencing, while also discouraging drug use in vulnerable communities. But the marijuana industry sees these communities as profit centers.
In Los Angeles, the majority of dispensaries are in predominantly African American communities. The same is true in Denver, where there are more dispensaries than McDonald’s and Starbucks combined. And the industry’s promises of social equity? Up in smoke.
Sadly, Herring has demonstrated he is not concerned with the potential public health harms from marijuana commercialization. Late last year, he held a “cannabis summit” featuring industry lobbyists and stakeholders to hold discussions on how to institute a “legal” marketplace in Virginia where public health advocates were left out in the cold due to “time constraints.”
Given his snub of the harms to health and safety, Herring has made it clear his only interest is Big Pot’s profits. Will Northam do the same? By choosing this path and ignoring the voices of the public health and safety communities, we all suffer.
Kevin,
Legalization is coming...commercialism is coming because people want it...BTW...Alcohol is much worse,,,,its legal and the world has not ended
