Employers and workers alike are in uncharted waters during the COVID-19 pandemic. What are employers’ responsibilities to protect workers from COVID-19? What can workers expect when they return to their jobs? Answers might be coming.
On May 26, Gov. Ralph Northam asked the commissioner of the Virginia Department of Labor and Industry (DOLI) to draft emergency regulations and standards to “control, prevent and mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in the workplace.” The proposed emergency regulations require the approval by vote of the Virginia Safety and Health Codes Board, until now, a relatively innocuous state board that usually dealt with regulations affecting particular sectors of workers — not a wide-sweeping regulation affecting all Virginia workers. The board will meet on June 24 to discuss and hopefully adopt the emergency regulations. Public comments are due in writing by June 22.
The regulations essentially take many of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) suggestions and turn them into requirements (regulations). Although many employers will research CDC guidelines and best practices for protecting their employees, others — in their eagerness to get back to work — might not do all they can and should to protect workers. Few workers will know what safety precautions should be implemented and fewer still will feel comfortable questioning their employers. Enacting regulations provides clear guidance for employers and needed protection for workers.
The emergency regulations proposal requires all employers to: assess their workplace according to hazards (high, medium or low hazard levels); create procedures to keep people away from work when they have COVID-19; notify workers within 24 hours of a sick colleague; to the extent feasible, ensure flexibility with paid sick leave; ensure employee access to exposure and medical records; develop return-to-work policies and procedures; ensure physical distancing (or provide special respirators or surgical/medical masks if it can’t happen); close or control break rooms; implement sanitation and disinfecting procedures; and train employees on safety issues. Workplaces that are defined as having high or medium hazard levels have additional requirements.
The business community is lobbying hard against these regulations, arguing they do not need mandates and that the regulations are onerous to businesses that already have been hit hard during the pandemic.
As the background material presented with the proposed regulations explains, too many Virginia businesses have not taken adequate precautions to protect their workers. Poultry plants in the Shenandoah Valley and on the Eastern Shore have seen massive COVID-19 outbreaks and deaths. Monogram Foods in Martinsville is being investigated by the Virginia Occupational Safety and Health (VOSH) Program. At least 51 residents died of COVID-19 at Canterbury Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center in Henrico County — many fewer people would have died if the proposed regulations had been in place.
Many employers will do all they can to protect their workers, but many will not, which is why regulations are needed. Employers who do not protect their workers could experience much more serious problems if their workplaces must be shut down or customers are injured. Requiring all businesses to comply with best-practice rules on protecting workers ultimately will be good for businesses and certainly is good for public health.
Establishing clear requirements for employers will enable workers to know what they should expect from their employers. If they find themselves working in dangerous situations, they can file a complaint without fear of being retaliated against. These regulations will make it easier for workers to return to work.
The fines proposed in the emergency regulations are the standard VOSH fines and they are serious. Regulations without serious consequences will be ignored. Regulations that could impose serious fines will get employers’ attention and compliance. Compliance and protecting workers are the goals.
Few employers or workers ever have experienced anything as challenging as the COVID-19 pandemic. We all are finding our way in this new landscape. The proposed emergency regulations provide helpful direction over the next six months as Virginia seeks to open up without spikes in illness and death. The Virginia Safety and Health Codes Board should immediately adopt the emergency regulations.
