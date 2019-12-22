What if every family who wanted pre-K education for their child could have access to that opportunity? What would that look like and what would it cost?
You might say that it already exists with Head Start and the Virginia Preschool Initiative (VPI) in the public schools, and you might be right. Those programs reach a great number of students and do a wonderful job for those they can serve. There are also many wonderful private preschool providers that families can choose if they have the financial means to afford the tuition.
What about everyone else? How do Richmond area counties serve the remaining students with limited public school capacity? These are questions being addressed through innovative approaches to education, as modeled in the VPI Mixed Delivery Preschool program.
An example of limited access to public preschool services can be found in Henrico County. Based on a state formula, Henrico is allocated up to 1,127 VPI slots, paid for with a combination of state and local funds; the school system, however, only has the physical space and resources to serve 760 preschoolers.
Henrico County Public Schools are serving all the preschool students they have the physical capacity to serve, but that leaves more than 350 unserved 4-year-olds without access to high-quality preschool.
Studies show that for every $1 invested in quality early learning programs, an average of $13 is returned to the community by reducing costs associated with crime, special education and public assistance. This is an investment our community can’t afford to miss.
So, how does a locality like Henrico serve more preschoolers? The Mixed Delivery Preschool program supports communities to engage partners across public and private sectors, delivering high-quality public preschool services to eligible children in existing private programs.
Will preschoolers in private settings fare as well as a public school? Data from an evaluation of a cohort of mixed-delivery pilots across the state show that preschoolers in private settings had virtually the same strong outcomes as children in school-based settings.
The Virginia Child Care Association (VCCA), a state professional organization of private-preschool businesses, supports this pilot program as an innovative way to align and advance community initiatives through public-private partnerships.
In support of this effort, local private early education and preschool providers would like to be considered as allies and partners for localities and school divisions. Indeed, they are key partners in the statewide school readiness conversation, especially as the commonwealth considers transformational change and expansion of its early education system.
The early data combined with our region’s willingness to align in innovative ways to reach more students suggests that, together, we can build a foundation for more children to enter school ready.
VCCA and other organizations are working to build strong public-private partnerships in early education in the Richmond region to deliver a more cost-effective solution — compared to bricks and mortar — to increase access to high-quality preschool for unserved children.
On behalf of children and families who might not otherwise have access to early education we ask that state and local officials support efforts to sustain this innovative approach to school readiness.
