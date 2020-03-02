Events in Richmond are bearing out this truth: The real two parties in any legislature are the House of Delegates and the state Senate.
As the session nears its end, time on the floor is getting longer — and tempers are getting shorter. And that has led, inevitably, to the great bipartisan tradition of placing blame. Senators are grousing about the number of bills coming over from the House, with one even suggesting that there should be a filing fee for submitting legislation next year.
House members, meanwhile, are frustrated that even though Democrats now control both houses, not all Democratic bills are being passed. As Del. Ken Plum, D-Fairfax, observed, there is a lot of pent-up demand for action and House members are not afraid to work late.
I do think there are ways to address this issue. In the interests of comity, and of getting everyone some sleep, I offer these suggestions to legislators:
First, there could just be fewer bills introduced. In 2020, House members introduced 1,734 bills (17.3 apiece), while senators introduced 1,095 (27.3 apiece). That compares with 1,395 House bills and 739 Senate bills in 2010. Especially in next year’s 45-day “short session,” there should be some way to manage the workload.
One way to reduce that number would be to bring back rules setting limits on the number of bills that can be introduced. During part of my tenure, rules limited each House member to 10 bills.
Or, legislators themselves could just decide to save a bill or two for another session. The Virginia General Assembly has been meeting since 1619. Presumably, it will meet again in 2021. Legislators do not have to throw every idea they ever considered into the hopper this year.
Speaking of short sessions — they do have to get longer. Virginia has among the shortest legislative sessions in the country, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures. South Dakota’s session is shorter and a few states including Texas meet only in alternate years. But I’m not sure that Mr. Jefferson’s General Assembly wants to adopt the slogan, “Hey, at least we work longer than South Dakota.”
I’m not arguing for a full-time legislature. But a little more time to consider challenging issues would be helpful. A growing number of states seem to be adopting a 90-day session as the norm. There’s also the prospect of a special session on a thorny topic (perhaps redistricting this year.)
Finally, committees should do more of the legislative heavy lifting. This might mean taking a harder look at some of the bills on their calendar. Virginia political analyst Ben Tribbett tweeted about this year’s session, “The House ... looks like it just hands out participation ribbons to everyone when they introduce a bill and pass it on to the Senate to deal with.” Look, it’s not fun to vote against a bill your seatmate is carrying (I painfully recall a time Bob Brink had a bill that Fairfax County hated). But it is your job.
Even good ideas can be badly written. And not-so-great ideas can sometimes be refined and edited into a piece of legislation that addresses a real problem. That takes time, however, which likely means that more bills should be carried over and worked on when the General Assembly is not in session.
Meanwhile, I’d look for more grumbling in Richmond. And to those delegates who have legislation still coming before a committee of sleep-deprived senators, I’d show up with Starbucks. Lots and lots of Starbucks.
