On March 23, Gov. Ralph Northam announced that Virginia’s public schools would not reopen until next fall. Virginia is not alone — to date, eight states have closed schools for the 2019-20 school year.
Virtually overnight, schools and families have gone from the traditional teacher-in-classroom model of learning to the kids-at-home-on-the-couch model. Based on conversations with both parents and teachers, results so far are uneven. How are families going to adapt when the parents need the only computer in the house for work? How will families with no online access help their kids stay on track? How will teachers master an entirely new delivery method for instruction?
Everyone’s still figuring that out. But there is a model schools can use when scaling up their distance learning: the quick change that transformed “school” lunch to out-of-school feeding programs. When schools closed, so did the school lunch and breakfast programs that feed more than 680,000 Virginia students each day.
From the start, schools, states and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) were determined to make it easy to provide children with the food that is a lifeline for so many low-income families. The biggest potential obstacle? The school lunch program is largely funded with federal dollars, and like other federal programs is subject to a host of rules and regulations.
Congress gave the USDA the authority to be more flexible. And perhaps because Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue is a former governor, the USDA listened to states and localities. Instead of requiring state-by-state applications for rule changes, the USDA issued blanket waivers. For example, Del. Danica Roem, D-Prince William, and other Virginia policymakers challenged a policy requiring students, even medically fragile kids, to pick up meals in person. When the USDA relaxed that rule this past week, they did it nationwide.
Things aren’t perfect. At least 16 school districts nationwide have already either suspended or altered their meal-distribution programs, according to Education Week. But by and large, the huge school lunch program, which feeds nearly 30 million children each day, is helping stressed families keep nutritious food on the table.
But on the issue of how schools can provide instruction during the period when buildings are closed, the record is much more mixed. The U.S. Department of Education has been much less attuned to the needs of states and localities. The Virginia Department of Education is issuing guidance, but generally deferring to local districts.
Teachers have been asked to reconstruct all their lessons for distance learning. And as a former teacher who had trouble making two-sided copies, I understand that some of them are likely to be better at the technology than others. Teachers need help and training. They need tech support when they’re online.
But even the best lessons won’t work if students can’t get online. Albert Pollard, my former seatmate in the General Assembly, notes that in the rural Northern Neck, “Local radio is advertising which libraries and community colleges are closed but still have their Wi-Fi on and accessible from the parking lot.”
The Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act could help. Rural schools might partner with local telecommunications providers to apply for the $25 million designated for rural connectivity. Schools and libraries might draw down some of the $50 million for expanded digital access. And Northam can use some of Virginia’s expected money to address connectivity issues like buying mobile hotspots.
Finally, schools must plan for the next school year — a daunting task. A mayor said last week, “Our long-term planning right now is looking at the week after next.”
But this year’s third graders are going to show up in fourth grade next year. Schools have to be ready for them, whether they’re ready for fourth grade or not. Technology, strong diagnostics and massive involvement from school volunteers seem like options to address these gaps.
Of course, school divisions could decide to reopen this summer. (I know this will be unpopular.) It would be a first step to a revised school calendar. It would also stem what will otherwise be a massive achievement gap next fall. Schools made sure all kids will be fed. Now they need to ensure they will learn what they need to be successful.
