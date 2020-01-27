During my tenure in the General Assembly, I witnessed both changes and exchanges of majority power in both the House of Delegates and the state Senate. I also observed that the party gaining seats frequently assumed a mandate it didn’t actually possess.
Democrats won convincingly this past November and have arrived in Richmond with what they believe is a mandate to implement a sweeping anti-firearm agenda. They would do well to filter their zeal to separate what is necessary policy from political placebos.
Nowhere is that more important than in carefully weighing policy choices involving our constitutional rights. The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled that the right to keep and bear arms — our Second Amendment — is an individual right. That’s indisputable. As such, legislators should proceed with caution to avoid trampling on individual rights, even when legislators wrongly assume they have a mandate to deprive them.
In this regard, legislators — virtually all of whom profess a desire to reduce gun crime — should ask themselves: “Will what I am proposing actually reduce crime while preserving liberty?” Unfortunately, what is being proffered by legislators seeking more gun-control is very deficient, not only constitutionally, but in efficacy. Consider two policy proposals that illustrate approaches that will and will not abate crime.
Sens. Dick Saslaw, D-Fairfax, and Mamie Locke, D-Hampton, have proposed Senate Bill 22 and Senate Bill 69 reinstating what is referred to as the “one-gun-a month” law restricting individual purchases to one handgun in a 30-day period.
I led the effort to repeal this law for one reason. It did absolutely nothing to reduce gun crime. It was a classic sugar pill. My reasoning was criminal sanctions should be preserved for those who break the law, not to punish law-abiding Virginians like the 22,000 who peacefully protested at the Capitol against gun control.
Rationing guns merely created a crime where none was present. As the Virginia State Police repeatedly testified to me, the vast majority of criminals obtain firearms through theft or back-alley exchanges, not from legal vendors.
Moreover, in the time this law was repealed, gun crime fell in Virginia, an inconvenient fact for those who declare “nobody needs more than one gun a month.”
What we do need are laws that actually deter crime, not curtail rights.
Consider a proposal, House Bill 1175 by Del. Charles Poindexter, R-Franklin County, one I actually attempted to pass several times. That legislation would increase the mandatory minimum sentences for criminals who use or display a firearm during the commission of certain felonies from three to five years for a first offense and from five to 10 years for a second or subsequent one. This bill would actually punish criminality in a way that deters it, not create a new crime to ensnare law-abiding citizens. Unfortunately, the bill was tabled.
Frequently we hear gun-control advocates say, “We have to do something.” Unfortunately, the “something” they advance is often a policy placebo that, while advertised as effective in stopping gun violence, is no more effective in abating mass murder or other acts of savagery than an umbrella is in a hurricane. What should be advocated are policies focused on bad, dangerous and violent behavior, not inanimate firearms. Consider this.
“Threat assessment” is a widely recognized process across government, education and the private sector employed to deter violent attacks. With input from the Secret Service, the FBI and the Department of Education, this methodology has been refined and used for more than 25 years and is currently protecting Congress, the executive and the judiciary at both national and state levels.
Moreover, Virginia, Connecticut, Illinois, Texas, Maryland, Tennessee and many other states have moved to ensure schools are protected by implementing this approach. It works well because we now know individuals who carry out these vile attacks don’t just simply “snap.” They formulate the idea, plan it and acquire the lethal means to execute their plan before they become active shooters. They also talk about their plans with others.
The research reveals what the Association of Threat Assessment Professionals (ATAP) terms the “path to violence,” and the research is incontrovertible. Just one leaked fragment of information by someone to properly trained authorities can prevent a mass shooting. The process focuses on behavior, not profiling, a practice that potentially misses violent individuals who don’t fit a particular profile.
Virginia legislators would do well to model legislation on that proposed by U.S. Rep. Brian Babin, R-Texas, in HR 838, “The Threat Assessment Protection and Safety Act.” This bill would provide incentive grants to communities that develop community threat assessment teams in their neighborhoods, exactly where this sort of approach will be best accomplished, at the state and local level.
Meanwhile, what is needed in Virginia are measures that actually prevent crime, not empty placebos and policy bromides that cure nothing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Blah, f**king blah, dude... ~~~~ Bob
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.