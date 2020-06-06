By Lamont Bagby and Mark R. Herring
The killings of Ahmaud Arbery, George Floyd and Breonna Taylor — as well as so many others whose names we know and don’t know — are tragic and stark reminders that skin color can either open doors or be a death sentence in America. Each of them should still be alive, and if they had been white, they almost certainly would be.
The fact is one of us can walk without fear through any neighborhood in Virginia and one of us lives with the reality that he might be perceived as a threat simply because of the color of his skin, just like Ahmaud Arbery was when he was shot and killed. One of us sends his kids out to run an errand or hang out with friends without thinking twice, and one of us repeats “the talk” with his son that too many parents in Virginia know all too well.
The burden and benefit conferred by our respective skin colors are the result of systems that were built purposefully over centuries to benefit some and subjugate others. The legacy of discriminatory and racist laws and policies creates injustices and disparities across our society including documented, undeniably disparate opportunities and outcomes in health care, economic fortunes and the criminal justice system.
Events of the past week have thrust these disparities back into the national consciousness and forced us to again confront the realities of racism and the urgent need for laws and policies that end these injustices, repair the damage and tear down the systems that sustain them.
Led by the Virginia Legislative Black Caucus (VLBC), our commonwealth has made huge strides this year to make Virginia a safer, more just and equitable place, and to ensure that the promise of justice, equality and opportunity is real for all of our citizens.
In just the past six months, Virginia has enacted new laws to promote accountability and transparency for police departments, and there will be even more work during our next legislative session. Confederate monuments are finally coming down from public spaces.
We have begun dismantling the school-to-prison pipeline, made investments in the success of historically disadvantaged communities, and made reforms to our criminal justice system that will promote fairness, justice and public safety.
As part of this important work, the VLBC and Virginia’s office of the attorney general have collaborated on urgently needed measures to address the rise of white supremacist violence and hate crimes in Virginia and around the country.
In 2018, there were at least 161 hate crimes documented by the Virginia State Police, and nearly 40% were committed against an African American.
Hate crimes and bias-based violence are distinctly destructive because they strike at the heart of communities and try to force entire groups of Virginians to live in fear and remove themselves from public life, or compromise their identity.
They are corrosive acts of violence that inflict damage on the very fabric of our communities themselves.
Beginning July 1, Virginia’s hate crime laws will finally include protections for LGBT Virginians and Virginians with disabilities.
We will also have new tools to reduce the threat posed by paramilitary militias who commit acts of violence or intimidation, like those we saw patrolling the streets of Charlottesville with military-grade weapons during the infamous “Unite the Right Rally.”
And because of a new law we worked on together, Virginia’s attorney general will finally be empowered to investigate and prosecute suspected hate crimes if local authorities do not treat the case with the seriousness and urgency it deserves.
The prosecutions of the killers of George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery illustrate how important it can be to have a strong attorney general prepared to seek justice on behalf of victims, their family and their community.
In Georgia, Arbery’s killers remained free for two months after they committed an act of violence that appears like a 21st century lynching.
This inexplicable delay compounds the injustice of his killing, and these two months of freedom are a luxury we know would never be afforded to two black men suspected of gunning down a white man in the street.
Our Virginia family is bigger and more diverse than ever. It is something to be celebrated, and it is something to be protected. Each of us has a place here in the commonwealth, no matter what we look like, where we come from, who we love or how we worship.
Our new hate crimes legislation moves Virginia forward and sends a clear signal from the highest levels of law enforcement and leadership in this commonwealth that every Virginian has the right to be free from hatred, discrimination and violence.
