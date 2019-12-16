America is among the most generous countries in the world when it comes to the amount of money and time that individuals, households, foundations and corporations give to helping others. Ever since the World Giving Index began tracking statistics of global charitable giving by country in 2010, the U.S. has always ranked in the top five — and Virginia is in the top five of the nation’s most charitable states.
Perhaps most impressive is how much non-government giving has increased within the U.S. According to Giving USA, over the past 40 years, giving by households has increased by 140%, from $119.5 billion in 1977 (adjusted for inflation) to $286.65 billion in 2017. And nonhousehold donations — giving by corporations and especially by bequests and foundations — has skyrocketed a whopping 439% from $22.9 billion in 1977 (adjusted for inflation) to $123.35 billion in 2017.
Americans deserve to take pride in their generosity. But the magnitude of nongovernmental giving suggests that the private sector is filling voids left by the government’s failure to fully do its job.
A particularly illuminating case is the state of education in America.
At an all-time high, federal government spending on children as a share of the total budget is at the lowest it’s been since 2007. According to the Urban Institute, while children have a higher poverty rate than both adults and the elderly, only 9.2% of the federal budget in 2018 was spent on programs that support their well-being and education. And based on current laws in place, this percentage is projected to decline precipitously to just 7.5% by 2029.
Such neglect is particularly shameful when you consider how deeply these inequities impact a child’s ability to learn and succeed.
By the time they’re 9, children in low-income communities today are, on average, several grade levels of reading behind students born into higher-income communities. And children born in low-income communities are now seven times less likely to graduate from college than their more privileged peers. It doesn’t have to be this way, and the recently launched Fund Our Schools campaign deserves credit for asking lawmakers to lift strict funding caps.
I often reflect on my own fairly hardscrabble childhood in blue-collar Tacoma, Wash., during the 1950s and ’60s. I never felt poor, which might be the single best gift I first received from my education. For those of us not even in the middle class, this mostly just meant that from an early age, we always had a job of one sort or another and we didn’t take “vacations.”
Otherwise, we had the same early schooling, we generally went to the same colleges and later, we went into the same Army or Navy and/or to the same graduate schools.
Closing the current education achievement gap will require school systems to have the resources necessary to put children growing up in relative poverty on playing fields level with those of other children. It also will require improving local economies and the quality of health care, housing and social services.
Can corporate giving fill the gap left by underfunded government programs? Unfortunately, the whims of corporate gifts are too unpredictable to tell. For while a lot of corporate philanthropy is worthwhile, too much of it today is too little in amount and too self-serving.
On the one hand, you have companies like Costco, whose generosity is structured, sensitive and fair and whose employee practices are superior; on the other hand, you have corporations whose philanthropy is too much about enhancing their selfish interests and those of its officers.
There is nothing wrong with corporate philanthropy being concurrently aligned with business interests. But if it is purely born out of advancing those interests, then it is just a business expense and frankly not philanthropy.
Corporate philanthropy should be about living responsibly in your communities and contributing to them. If corporate philanthropy is simply and purely an extension of business interests or of managers’ personal interests, then it clearly fails by definition.
Corporations need to more responsibly and fulsomely fund programs that aren’t tied to their corporate agendas but are instead driven by the needs of the communities where they operate.
In the meantime, the programs that are administered by government agencies need to reach as many people as need them, which very often is not the case today. We especially need more education funding in Virginia, and other states should follow suit.
"And based on current laws in place, this percentage is projected to decline precipitously to just 7.5% by 2029."
Imagine that, could it be because our entitlements are gonna eat up all of the available GDP? As long as we have 3rd rail "free stuff" that determines who does or does not get electoral votes this will not change. It has nothing to do with "philanthropy", or Americans unprecedented penchant for charity.
"A democracy is always temporary in nature; it simply cannot exist as a permanent form of government. A democracy will continue to exist up until the time that voters discover that they can vote themselves generous gifts from the public treasury."
Alexander Tyler was among the most prescient men in history.
