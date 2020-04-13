The challenge presented to nearly every aspect of our lives by the COVID-19 pandemic also presents a challenge to safeguarding one of the fundamental elements of our democracy — the ability to hold elections and cast a ballot in those elections.
Over the years, our nation has faced serious challenges to protect and ensure this right, from the institutional impediments erected through Jim Crow, to the disruption of two world wars, to disenfranchisement of returning citizens, and most recently, voter suppression tactics such as purges of state voting rolls that disproportionately affect the poor, elderly and people of color.
As someone who fought alongside former Gov. Terry McAuliffe to restore voting rights to more than 180,000 returning citizens during my time as secretary of the commonwealth, we cannot afford to allow a virus to undo the hard-won gains we have made in recent years, not to mention this year alone.
The challenge today, however, is an invisible enemy. And the uncertainty of where it will strike threatens — at least in the short term — to suppress participation like no previous foe and radically alter our representative democracy. Fortunately, we have at our disposal the means to prevent the coronavirus pandemic from claiming the ability to vote as yet another victim.
The vaccine is to enact universal voting by mail — a process by which nearly all voters could cast ballots from home. This will protect Virginia’s Election Day workers and residents while increasing voter participation in the commonwealth.
The Voter Registrars Association of Virginia and the Virginia Electoral Board Association have been sounding the alarm over staff and public health challenges to voting at polling places. They support closing polling places while providing ballot access through registrars’ offices. They say they do not have adequate protective equipment or sanitation supplies, and with a staff of largely retirement age workers, they employ a workforce that is more vulnerable to the devastating impacts of the virus.
People have died for the right to vote, but the simple act of working the polls or needing to go to the polls to cast a ballot should not be a life-or-death decision.
An all-mail voting system — that could make allowances for ballots to be cast in person, provided it were possible to do so safely and in a well-sanitized environment — would go a long way toward protecting election workers and let voters to exercise the franchise without fear for their personal health. It could also alleviate some of the longtime obstacles of inconvenience and difficulty in finding transportation to the polls, which have historically depressed voter turnout in this country.
Even in the best of times, our greatest challenge to voting is participation. Americans vote at much lower percentages than many other western democracies and a vote not counted is another American voice silenced. Voter participation is a curve we don’t want to further flatten, but that threat is real as COVID-19 looms over our upcoming elections and nearly every aspect of our lives. With universal mail-in voting, we have the ability to isolate the threat.
Of course, we don’t want to overcome one obstacle and create another by allowing cost to impact casting a ballot. That is why states need the support of the federal government to help finance these transitions, starting with things as simple as covering postage by mailing prepaid envelopes for voters to return.
Thanks to action earlier this year by the Virginia General Assembly, no-excuse absentee voting will go into effect this July. (Currently voters are required to provide one of more than a dozen excuses in order to qualify for an absentee ballot.) The legislature also passed House Bill 207 from Del. Schuyler VanValkenburg, D-Henrico, which will create a permanent absentee voter list, allowing voters to register and receive absentee ballots for every election. Virginia lawmakers should likewise amend election laws to allow universal mail-in voting.
I am fond of saying that democracy is not a spectator sport — you have to be in the game. In the age of the coronavirus, we all must adapt. If we can come up with ways to play professional sports without spectators, then surely we can find a better way to let Americans participate in the most important contests before us — our elections.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.